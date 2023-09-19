Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,461 in the last 365 days.

Nominate a K-6 Mississippi teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release:  Sept. 7, 2023

Nominate a K-6 Mississippi teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) invites nominations and applications of K-6 grade science and math teachers for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The award is the highest honor the United States gives to teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.

Two K-6 grade science and math Mississippi STEM teachers will be selected for the 2023-24 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science education.

Parents, students, fellow educators or members of the public can nominate a K-6 grade teacher who teaches science, technology, engineering, or mathematics as part of their contracted teaching responsibilities at the K-6 grade level by completing the nomination form. An individual can submit multiple nominations of different teachers, and teachers may also nominate themselves by completing a self-nomination form.

Since 1983, more than 5,000 teachers have been recognized for their contributions to STEM education. Up to 108 awardees may be recognized each year.

The nomination deadline is Jan. 8, 2024, and all applications and completed portfolios must be submitted through the PAEMST portal by Feb. 6.

For questions, contact an MDE PAEMST state coordinator: Dr. Kevin Gaylor (science) at kgaylor@mdek12.org or Tommisha Johnson (math) at tjohnson@mdek12.org.

Resources:

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

###


You just read:

Nominate a K-6 Mississippi teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more