Nominate a K-6 Mississippi teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) invites nominations and applications of K-6 grade science and math teachers for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The award is the highest honor the United States gives to teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.

Two K-6 grade science and math Mississippi STEM teachers will be selected for the 2023-24 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science education.

Parents, students, fellow educators or members of the public can nominate a K-6 grade teacher who teaches science, technology, engineering, or mathematics as part of their contracted teaching responsibilities at the K-6 grade level by completing the nomination form . An individual can submit multiple nominations of different teachers, and teachers may also nominate themselves by completing a self-nomination form .

Since 1983, more than 5,000 teachers have been recognized for their contributions to STEM education. Up to 108 awardees may be recognized each year.

The nomination deadline is Jan. 8, 2024, and all applications and completed portfolios must be submitted through the PAEMST portal by Feb. 6.

For questions, contact an MDE PAEMST state coordinator: Dr. Kevin Gaylor (science) at kgaylor@mdek12.org or Tommisha Johnson (math) at tjohnson@mdek12.org .

