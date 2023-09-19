TRV Stewardship Council Board Welcomes North Georgia Member to Help Lead Basin-Wide Geotourism Mission
The TRV Stewardship Council seats the 2024 Executive Officers at their August meeting..
Mull passionately and tirelessly advocates for the principles of geotourism, which form the core mission of the TRV Stewardship Council Board.”KNOXVILLE, TN, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council is proud to announce that Jode Mull, Tourism Director for the Fannin County, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, has been elected as the Vice Chair of the TRV Stewardship Council Board of Directors.. Mull has been instrumental in raising the profile of Blue Ridge and surrounding communities as an exciting mountain getaway and outdoor recreation retreat destination.

Blue Ridge was named by Southern Living Magazine as one of the South’s Best Mountain Towns in 2022. Currently, it’s in the running for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s “Top Adventure Towns,” a reader’s choice voting contest, in the category of “Tiny Adventure Towns.”
Mull is committed to boosting tourism-based economic activity in North Georgia and highlighting the dazzling array of local and regional visitor-focused event and activity venues. She proudly works to support independent businesses that showcase and advance regional heritage, healthy-and-active lifestyles and down-home hospitality.
"Mull has passionately and tirelessly advocates for the principles of geotourism, which form the core mission of the TRV Stewardship Council Board,". said Executive Director, Julie Graham. "In her role on the Executive Board member, she will further strengthen the organization's commitment to promoting natural resource conservation, heritage preservation initiatives and sustainable tourism development practices throughout the Tennessee River Valley region."
The TRV Stewardship Council board meets quarterly and oversees the implementation of the annual work plan for the Council. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to promoting volunteer environmental cleanup efforts, aiding small and independent businesses, facilitating cultural-awareness education and outreach, and highlighting the endless nature-based recreation potential across a seven-state region in the American South, including parts of Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky and Tennessee.
At its most recent quarterly gathering, the TRV Stewardship Council reappointed Tami Reist as chairwoman and Angie Pierce as treasurer. Both Reist and Pierce work for the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, which serves 16 of the Yellowhammer State's northern counties.
Realtor Karin Landers of McEwen, Tennessee, will also serve another term for the TRV Stewardship Council board. Landers is a local expert on virtually all tourism facets of her lower-Tennessee River Basin region. She previously worked as Humphreys County Tourism director and earned designation as a Certified Tennessee Tourism Professional from the Tennessee Tourism Roundtable.
For more information about the TRV Stewardship Council, a 501c3 non-profit, and its initiatives, please visit their website at ExploreTRV.com.
