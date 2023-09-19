MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: September Child Passenger Safety 

As the leaves start to change their colors, September not only marks the beginning of autumn but also serves as a reminder of the importance of proper seat checks and ensuring the safety of children. With Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday taking place, this month presents an opportunity to ensure protection for the youngest members of our families on the road.

Child Passenger Safety Week: September 17th-23rd

Child Passenger Safety Week is an annual campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the proper use of child safety seats and ensuring that all children travel safely in vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants parents and caregivers to ensure their kids are in the right seats and installed correctly. They provide three questions to ask yourself:

Are your children in suitable seats for their ages and sizes? Do the car seats fit your children properly? Are the seats correctly installed in your vehicle?

NHTSA informs that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. Seven hundred ten children (under 13) were killed in passenger vehicles in 2021, and more than 100,000 were injured. Thirty-six percent of those who died while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained.

National Seat Check Saturday: September 23rd

On September 23rd, National Seat Check Saturday takes center stage, offering a designated day for free child car seat inspections nationwide. Massachusetts offers tools, resources, and car seat inspection sites to help ensure that keeping your kids safe while on the road is your top priority. Visit mass.gov/car-seat-safety for additional resources and a car seat inspection site near you.

Current laws in Massachusetts:

All children riding in passenger motor vehicles must be in a federally approved child passenger restraint that is properly fastened and secured according to the manufacturer's instructions until they are eight years old OR over 57 inches tall.

Tips for Child Passenger Safety:

Select the Right Seat: Choose a car seat appropriate for your child's age, weight, and height. Visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats for a free Car Seat Finder tool. Proper Installation: Correctly install the car seat in the back seat of your vehicle following the manufacturer's instructions and your vehicle's manual. Harness and Straps: Always buckle your child securely into the car seat using the harness and straps, ensuring they fit snugly but comfortably. Rear-Facing as Long as Possible: Keep your child in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the maximum height and weight limit specified by the manufacturer.

This September and year-round, protect your little ones during every car journey. Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday are important reminders that child seat checks are not merely suggestions but vital actions in safeguarding our children's lives.

