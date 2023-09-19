Submit Release
OAGi Release connectCenter 3.1 and connectSpec 10.9.3

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OAGi is pleased to announce the release of connectCenter 3.1 and connectSpec 10.9.3. The 3.1 release of connectCenter includes several enhancements and bug fixes. A few key changes are the conversion of the database from MySQL to MariaDB and the addition of AVSC/AVRO as an expressible schema format. The BIE view screen has also been upgraded to allow searching across multiple branches, offering more finite control and management of BIE’s, which is a significant enhancement for the creation of upcoming connectKit content.

ConnectSpec 10.9.3 includes some exciting new industry components, such as the addition of the new critical tracking event and port authority, as well as enhancements to geospatial information.

These releases further illustrate OAGi’s ability to deliver member requested improvements according to a pre-defined rapid release cycle, getting new features in standardized component technology into the hands of those who need it fast.

