FW: Shaftsbury Barracks/Missing person **Update**

Mr. McCallister was located safe on September 19th 2023.

From: Ronan, Lauren

Sent: Monday, September 18, 2023 4:06 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: FW: Shaftsbury Barracks/Missing person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3004297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 17th, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burdick Mobile Home Park

INCIDENT TYPE: MISSING PERSON

MISSING PERSON: Austin McCallister AKA "Tony"

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont; formerly of Claremont, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a missing person from the Town of Pownal, Bennington County, Vermont. Troopers responded and gathered initial information about the missing person, who was identified as Austin McCallister, 53, from Pownal, Vermont. Mr. McCallister has not been in contact with his family since September 14, 2023. It was originally reported he was last seen September 10th, 2023 in Pownal, however detectives later learned he may have been seen on September 13th 2023 walking on Benmont Avenue in Bennington. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a dark colored T-shirt with a front pocket. McCallister has a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm and tattoos up into his neck. He is approximately 6’ tall, blonde hair, blue eyes and approximately 320 lbs. This disappearance is not considered suspicious, but his family and law enforcement are concerned for his welfare. Mr. McCallister, who also is known as Tony, is known to frequent the Claremont, NH, area. Detectives with the Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate and attempting to locate Mr. McCallister. The state police encourages anyone to use/share this news release along with the attached picture to assist in finding Mr. McCallister. Anyone with additional information or knowledge of Mr. McCallister’s whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip at online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.