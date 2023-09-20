The Tolan Group Completes CFO Search for MAX Surgical Specialty Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Paul Olson as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Max Surgical Specialty Management (MAX SSM), the preeminent surgeon-lead, full-scope OMS platform in the northeast, dedicated to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where a premium is placed on surgeon autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence. Mr. Olson is the most recent addition to an existing, strong leadership team, which has grown the company more than 5-fold over the last decade.
Mr. Olson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, making him an exceptional fit to drive MAX SSM's financial strategy through the company's future phases of growth. He possesses a comprehensive background as an operational leader, board advisor, and investment banker, showcasing his strategic and action-oriented approach to financial leadership.
Headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and founded and directed by surgeons themselves, MAX SSM has a unique understanding and appreciation of the surgical profession's challenges, intricacies, and rewards. As a surgeon-led organization, MAX SSM ensures that the perspectives and experiences of surgeons are integral to the management and strategic direction of the organization. This focus allows them to channel resources, skills, and knowledge into this one specialty and ensure our surgeons remain at the forefront of advancements in the field and deliver the highest standards of care.
Before joining MAX SSM, Mr. Olson served as the CFO of a Philadelphia-based urgent care platform and occupational health provider with 17 locations, including telemedicine. He joined in March 2020, just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to managing a difficult and ambiguous payer environment and standing-up telemedicine billing, he led overhauls of accounting, financial operations, financial reporting, RCM, and budgeting/forecasting processes. Prior to that experience, Mr. Olson was CFO of the leading telepsychiatry provider serving hospitals and community mental health clinics. Mr. Olson's accomplishments in financial leadership extend to various other prominent roles, consistently delivering outstanding results.
In addition to his practical expertise, Mr. Olson holds an MBA specializing in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BSBA majoring in Accounting from Georgetown University. He was recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal's CFO of the Year in 2019 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of South Jersey Behavioral Health Resources, based in Pennsauken, NJ.
The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Rachel Gauthier, Managing Partner, and Mallory Schmidt, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.
Tim Tolan
Mr. Olson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, making him an exceptional fit to drive MAX SSM's financial strategy through the company's future phases of growth. He possesses a comprehensive background as an operational leader, board advisor, and investment banker, showcasing his strategic and action-oriented approach to financial leadership.
Headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and founded and directed by surgeons themselves, MAX SSM has a unique understanding and appreciation of the surgical profession's challenges, intricacies, and rewards. As a surgeon-led organization, MAX SSM ensures that the perspectives and experiences of surgeons are integral to the management and strategic direction of the organization. This focus allows them to channel resources, skills, and knowledge into this one specialty and ensure our surgeons remain at the forefront of advancements in the field and deliver the highest standards of care.
Before joining MAX SSM, Mr. Olson served as the CFO of a Philadelphia-based urgent care platform and occupational health provider with 17 locations, including telemedicine. He joined in March 2020, just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to managing a difficult and ambiguous payer environment and standing-up telemedicine billing, he led overhauls of accounting, financial operations, financial reporting, RCM, and budgeting/forecasting processes. Prior to that experience, Mr. Olson was CFO of the leading telepsychiatry provider serving hospitals and community mental health clinics. Mr. Olson's accomplishments in financial leadership extend to various other prominent roles, consistently delivering outstanding results.
In addition to his practical expertise, Mr. Olson holds an MBA specializing in Finance from Columbia Business School and a BSBA majoring in Accounting from Georgetown University. He was recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal's CFO of the Year in 2019 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of South Jersey Behavioral Health Resources, based in Pennsauken, NJ.
The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Rachel Gauthier, Managing Partner, and Mallory Schmidt, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.
Tim Tolan
The Tolan Group
+1 9048754787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn