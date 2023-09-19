Perrin Conferences Annual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference Features Gretchen Carlson
Gretchen Carlson, internationally recognized advocate for women’s rights, will join the Perrin Conferences Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference
We are so fortunate to have the best speakers in the industry participate and are thrilled to welcome Gretchen Carlson to this year’s conference.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, is hosting its annual Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the New York City Bar Association. We are honored to announce that Gretchen Carlson, an internationally recognized advocate for women’s rights, will join the conference and speak on the session, “NDA’s: Permission to Victimize.” Her bold actions against Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes helped pave the way for the global #MeToo movement. A former CBS News and Fox News journalist, author, TED talk alum, and champion for workplace equality, Carlson was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”. She’s the co-founder of the non-profit Lift Our Voices which works to end silencing mechanisms in the workplace that keep toxic issues secret and the author of the New York Times bestseller “Be Fierce” and “Getting Real.”
This conference is your opportunity to network with over 50 organizations including U.S. Healthcare, The RiverStone Group, Compre Group, and Nonprofits Insurance Alliance. Join us to engage with thought leaders and gain valuable insights. A diverse lineup of leading attorneys, insurance carriers, abuse experts, and other industry professionals will come together in this unique space to discuss a wide range of topics including:
• Trends in Sexual Abuse Litigation and the Status of the Litigation
• Key Considerations for Mediating Sexual Abuse Cases
• The Impact of Reviver Statutes
• Valuing Insurance Assets of Sexual Abuse Defendants
• Damages in Sexual Misconduct Cases
• Valuing Sexual Abuse Claims in Bankruptcy
“We are so fortunate to have the best speakers in the industry participate and are thrilled to welcome Gretchen Carlson to this year’s conference,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conference co-chairs are:
• Elizabeth Hanke, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Brian Kent, Esq., Laffey Bucci Kent, Philadelphia, PA
• Tracey McDevitt Hagan, Esq., Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C., Philadelphia, PA
Notable speakers at this year’s conference include:
• Michael Appelbaum, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, Buffalo, NY
• Hon. Elizabeth Bonina, Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Kings County, NY (Ret.); Hearing Officer, NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation), Kings County, NY
• Gretchen Carlson, Co-Founder, Lift Our Voices, Journalist, Best-Selling Author
• Bernadette W. Catalana, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, New York, NY
• Kathleen D’Andraia, Senior Claims Analyst, Compre Group, Roswell, GA
• Gwendolyn Dart, AIC, ACP, Senior Claims Examiner, Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA), Roanoke, VA
• Robert W. DiUbaldo, Esq., Carlton Fields, New York, NY
• Alexis N. Dyschkant, Esq., Covington & Burling LLP, Washington, DC
• Kristen Drake, President, PolicyFind, Indianapolis, IN
• Thomas E. Emala, Esq. McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., Florham Park, Sharon F. Iskra, Esq., Bailey Glasser, Charleston, WV
• Richard A. Janisch, Founder/Principal, Arcina Risk Group, Los Angeles, CA
• Margaret M. Jenks, Esq., Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C., Cherry Hill, NJ
• John F. Kent, Esq., Kent Mediation, Philadelphia, PA
• Kacie E. Kergides, Esq., Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• Sarah G. Klein, Esq., Manly, Stewart & Finaldi and Dalton & Associates, P.A., Wilmington, DE
• Joseph Lavoie, Claims Analyst, The RiverStone Group, Boston, MA
• John Manly, Esq., Manly Stewart Finaldi, Irvine, CA
• James R. Marsh, Esq., Marsh Law Firm PLLC, New York, NY
• Katie R. McNally, Managing Director, The Claro Group, A Stout Business, Chicago, IL
• Ben Mermelstein, PhD, FCAS, HighRock Analytics, Washington, DC
• Jeffrey D. Prol, Esq., Vice Chair, Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, Roseland, NJ
• James R. Murray, Esq., Blank Rome LLP, Washington, DC
• Marc Scarcella, MA, Vice President and Principal Economist, Roux, Arlington, VA
• Gary Svirsky, Esq., O’Melveny & Myers, LLP, New York, NY
• Jamie Schenk-Allyn, Esq., Senior Claims Counsel, U.S. Healthcare Claims, Sompo International, Purchase, NY
• Meredith Drukker Stratigopoulos, Esq., Watts Guerra LLP, San Antonio, TX
Jonathan Terrell, President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Miranda Turner, Esq., Crowell & Moring LLP, Washington, DC
For more information about speaking opportunities, training programs, and event sponsorships or registration for the Sexual Abuse Litigation and Coverage Conference, or any of our upcoming events, please visit Perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
