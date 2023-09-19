TESU To Offer Certificates For Cannabis Careers
Certificates will focus on the business of cannabis, its medical properties, the legal landscape and agricultural opportunities in the emerging industry.
This collaboration underscores our commitment to workforce development, providing accessible avenues for working adults to acquire the skills and knowledge needed in today’s workforce.”TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Edison State University announced today that it is collaborating with Green Flower, a California-based cannabis education company, to launch new online certificate programs that focus on opportunities in the cannabis industry. Green Flower has similar partnerships with more than 20 higher education institutions around the country.
— Dr. Merodie A. Hancock, president, TESU
The four certificate programs will cover business, healthcare and medicine, law and policy, agriculture and horticulture. They are open to anyone, regardless of their skill sets, and are ideal for entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, legal professionals, and growers who want to learn more about opportunities in the emerging field of cannabis.
Currently, 20 states, including New Jersey, have legalized the recreational adult use of marijuana, according to The Council of State Government. In the first year of legal sales, it is expected that New Jersey will generate $775 million in revenue. That figure could reach a peak of $2.4 billion in 2026 according to projections from Point Seven Group, a global cannabis consulting firm.
"At TESU, we are excited to embark on this partnership with Green Flower to offer non-credit courses for cannabis careers,” said Dr. Merodie A. Hancock, president, TESU. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to workforce development, providing accessible avenues for working adults to acquire the skills and knowledge needed in today’s workforce. Through this partnership, we are cultivating a brighter future for individuals seeking to excel in an emerging industry, while reinforcing our mission to empower lifelong learners."
Each certificate program consists of three eight-week courses. Students receive online instruction in their chosen topic area from expert faculty members vetted and selected by Green Flower. The education programs are developed by board-certified doctors and lawyers along with experts in engineering and agriculture.
“Green Flower is excited to begin our partnership with Thomas Edison State University. The University’s history of commitment to serving nontraditional students and helping them find and grow in new careers is the very reason we wanted to create a partnership,” said Daniel Kalef, chief growth officer, Green Flower. “As the industry continues to thrive and grow, there has remained a void in rigorous, credible education programs to help professionals across the country and certainly in New Jersey. We applaud the leadership of the university for their foresight in wanting to be one of the first institutions in the state to offer certificate programs designed to prepare people for careers in what is now the fastest growing job market in the country.”
Each of the four cannabis certificate programs start on Nov. 6. The cost is $2,950 per program. Enrollment is now open. Students who sign up for multiple cannabis certificate programs will save 33 percent on each additional program. Each certificate program begins with the "Cannabis 101" course.
Upon completion of a cannabis certificate program, students will receive a digital badge issued by Thomas Edison State University and the Green Flower Institute. Students will also have access to a robust employer network. For more information, visit cannabiseducation.tesu.edu.
###
About Thomas Edison State University
Thomas Edison State University provides distinctive undergraduate and graduate education for self-directed adults through flexible, high-quality collegiate learning and assessment opportunities. One of New Jersey’s senior public institutions of higher education, the University offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs. Students earn degrees through a wide variety of rigorous and high-quality academic methods that can be customized to meet their individual needs. Identified by The New York Times as “the college that paved the way for flexibility,” the University is a national leader in the assessment of adult learning and a pioneer in the use of educational technologies. The New Jersey State Library is an affiliate. To learn more, visit www.tesu.edu or email admissions@tesu.edu.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
Victoria Monaghan
Thomas Edison State University
+1 609-777-3083 ext. 2047
vmonaghan@tesu.edu