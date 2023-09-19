Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for August 2023 

BOSTON — September 19, 2023 - Local unemployment rates increased in five labor market areas, remained unchanged in nine areas, and decreased in ten labor market areas in the state during the month of August 2023 compared to July 2023, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to August 2022, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, eight NECTA areas lost jobs compared to the previous month. The largest percentage decreases occurred in the Framingham (-0.7%), Springfield MA-CT (-0.6%), and Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Town MA-NH (-0.6%) areas.

From August 2022 to August 2023, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+3.4%), Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+3.3%), and Taunton-Middleborough-Norton (+3.3%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 15,400 jobs in August, and an over-the-year gain of 90,500 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for August 2023 was 2.9%, unchanged from the revised July 2023 estimate and 1.0 percentage point below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of August 2023 was 2.6%, up 0.1 percentage point from the revised July 2023 estimate of 2.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2023 was 3.8%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary September 2023 and the revised August 2023 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023; local unemployment statistics for September 2023 will be released on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2023 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

###