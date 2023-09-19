Unusual True Submarine Stories Just Released - 4th in the Series: Sub Tales 4

True Submarine Stories - 4th in the Series: Sub Tales 4 Poopie Suits Series Logo

Continues the tradition of surfacing original stories about the Silent Service.

NASHUA, NH, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sub Tales 4 is the latest offering by brothers Charles and Frank Hood in their prolific output of nonfiction books about the US Submarine Force. Like the three volumes preceding it in the series, Sub Tales 4 offers a detailed recounting of some of the most pivotal and poignant moments in the rich history of the Silent Service. Arranged as an anthology of individual short stories, the book covers many subjects with prose, photographs, maps, schematics, and other illustrations to complement the narrative.

Many story ideas were supplied by followers of the authors’ Facebook group, "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots", and many vexing questions about some vital piece of esoterica were often posed and answered very quickly using that format. Our books incorporate that "wiki" approach to yield both accurate and engrossing stories that are certain to inform you more deeply.

Specific topics addressed in Sub Tales 4 include the inspiring life story of Charles Lockwood, a key figure in US submarine success during World War II; the serendipitous role of the USS Nautilus during the Battle of Midway; the submarine that carried gold and silver to safety during World War II; Richard Nixon’s relationship with Hyman Rickover, and their memorable overnight cruise aboard the USS Cincinnati; the mysterious and remote lake in Idaho where the Navy performs some of its most robust acoustic research; the story of the deep-diving USS Dolphin; the nuts and bolts of the submarine maneuvering watch; Ronald Reagan’s screen turn as a submarine captain; and many more.

These stories are all-new and original, and Sub Tales 4 also benefits from a bonus section comprising short memoirs written by family members of submariners—mothers, wives, and children. These writers—all who have also proudly served their country alongside their sailor—capture much of the emotional vicissitudes and peculiar themes accompanying submarine life: the constant moves, the long separations, the happy reunions, and the ever-present dread that something may go wrong.

Sub Tales 4 contains 26 chapters, hundreds of illustrations, and thousands of historical facts about the US Submarine Force. Please check out our other books in the series: Sub Tales, More Sub Tales, and Sub Tales 3, all exclusively available on Amazon in both softbound and e-book versions. Also, you may be interested in reading some of our other offerings about submarines, including the trilogy, The Silent Service Remembers (Vols. 1-3), and our very first book, Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots, an autobiography of Frank’s journey through submarine service during the height of the Cold War.

For book and author information, visit https://tinyurl.com/rbb365h4 and www.subtales.com

