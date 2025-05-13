The Ugliest Rapper Alive Unleashes Debut EP 'Ugly World' After Taking the Crown on Druski's 'Could've Been House'

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ugliest Rapper Alive is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, "Ugly World". This new project marks a significant milestone in his career, following his viral appearance and win on Druski's popular YouTube series, "Could've Been House".

The Ugliest Rapper Alive's winning performance on "Could've Been House" showcased his unique style and undeniable charisma, capturing the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. Now, with "Ugly World", he brings his distinctive voice and perspective to the forefront, delivering a collection of tracks that are as raw as they are relatable.

"Ugly World" is a reflection of The Ugliest Rapper Alive's experiences, observations, and emotions, packaged in a way that's both authentic and provocative. The EP promises to take listeners on a journey through themes of identity, resilience, and the unapologetic embrace of one's true self.

Get Ready to Experience "Ugly World"

The Ugliest Rapper Alive's "Ugly World" EP is available on all major music streaming platforms. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to a fresh, unapologetic sound that challenges conventions and pushes boundaries.

For more information, interviews, or to schedule appearances, please contact D.B. Baldwin, +1 800-946-1060, https://ughits.com

