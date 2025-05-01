Prepay Nation and OIFC Khedmah Partner to Expand Access to Global Prepaid Services in Oman

BERWYN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepay Nation, a leading global B2B marketplace for prepaid products, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the Sultanate of Oman’s foremost investment and services companies, specializing in billing, collection, and debt factoring across the electricity, water, and telecommunications sectors. For over four decades, OIFC has played a pivotal role in delivering essential financial and digital solutions across the country.

Prepay Nation, operating in over 150 countries and partnering with more than 500 mobile operators and digital brands worldwide, enables instant, secure prepaid transactions, including mobile top-ups, data plans, digital gift cards, and utility bill payments.

Through this agreement, users of the Khedmah app will now have access to Prepay Nation’s extensive catalog of international e-gift cards and prepaid services — including mobile recharge, entertainment subscriptions, gaming vouchers, and more — making global connectivity easier and more accessible for users across Oman.

According to the latest 2024 data:

● Oman’s total population is approximately 5.28 million, with expatriates constituting 43.25% of the population.

● The annual remittance outflow stands at USD 6.7 billion, underscoring the need for efficient international value transfers. Source: IMF Country Report No. 25/13 – Oman: 2024 Article IV Consultation

● The international mobile top-up market in Oman is estimated at USD 27 million, with a Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) of roughly USD 2.7 million—a segment now made more accessible through this collaboration.

Paolo Montessori, CEO of Prepay Nation, welcomed the collaboration, stating: "At Prepay Nation, we see digital connectivity not just as a convenience, but as a catalyst for economic empowerment. This partnership with OIFC Khedmah reinforces our commitment to making essential prepaid services universally accessible, regardless of geography or circumstance. It also advances a shared goal of driving financial inclusion across Oman by enabling seamless, secure access to global digital value for communities that need it most."

Similarly, Mr. Saud Al Siyabi, COO of Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“Our partnership with Prepay Nation aims to expand our digital service offerings and address our customers’ growing needs for international transactions. Through this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the user experience and broaden their prepaid options. This partnership represents a strategic step toward advancing digital services in the Sultanate of Oman and offering innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.”

Through this collaboration, Khedmah users will now enjoy a broader range of services, improved convenience, and enhanced access to global prepaid solutions. The new offerings will be made available through the eStore section of the Khedmah app, where users can easily browse and purchase Prepay Nation vouchers for international transactions.

It is worth noting that Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) – Khedmah has maintained its leadership in billing and collection services across Oman for over 40 years. The company continues to serve as a centralized hub for customers to pay various bills—including electricity, water, telecommunications, traffic fines, vehicle insurance, entertainment subscriptions, charity donations, and more—through its extensive branch network and user-friendly electronic platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.

