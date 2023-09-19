Eco-Friendly Kitchenware Company Finally Found A New Home Through Website Closers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Website Closers, one of the world's biggest and most trusted business brokerage firms, is thrilled to announce that leading eco-friendly eCommerce store Earth’s Dream has finally opened its doors to new ownership. The terms of the deal won’t be disclosed for confidentiality purposes.
Earth's Dream, a 4-year-old e-commerce company dedicated to providing eco-conscious consumers with high-quality, earth-friendly kitchenware products, is excited to announce a significant transition in ownership.
With a focus on reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable living, Earth's Dream has become synonymous with premium kitchenware that is both functional and eco-friendly. From 100% compostable plates and cutlery to reusable dinnerware sets and bamboo dish-drying racks, Earth's Dream has harnessed the power of e-commerce to make eco-conscious choices accessible and affordable.
"Our journey with Earth's Dream has been about more than just selling kitchenware – it's been about advocating for a better future," said Amedeo Zullo, the seller of the company. "I am proud of the positive impact we've had on consumers' lives, and I am excited to pass the torch to new ownership who will continue to champion sustainability."
Operating as an Amazon FBA business, Earth's Dream has harnessed the potential of online platforms to connect with consumers who share a passion for sustainability. Through a unique marketing strategy, the company has effectively targeted and engaged eco-conscious individuals, leading to substantial growth and success.
The successful sale of Earth's Dream was expertly facilitated by Website Closers, a leading business brokerage firm with a strong track record of guiding successful transactions.
"Earth's Dream has successfully merged commerce with a conscience, proving that sustainable living can be convenient and attainable," stated the team of brokers from Website Closers, Andrew McSwain, John Lien, and Bill Gustin. "We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of this impactful business, and we look forward to seeing the company's legacy flourish under new ownership."
As Earth's Dream enters a new chapter, opportunities for expansion and innovation abound. The company's commitment to sustainable living positions it to explore new markets and introduce additional earth-friendly kitchenware products that resonate with conscious consumers.
"Earth's Dream embodies the spirit of positive change, and it has been a privilege to work alongside Amedeo Zullo to ensure a seamless transition," stated John Lien, one of the brokers involved in the sale.
Under new ownership, Earth's Dream is poised to continue its mission of advancing sustainability, inspiring conscious consumer choices, and nurturing a greener planet through innovative, eco-friendly kitchenware solutions.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
