Enterprise SaaS Platform rePORTAL Acquired in Strategic Data Automation Deal Backed By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

rePORTAL, an agile and robust enterprise reporting distribution platform designed to streamline and automate data delivery, has been successfully acquired...

We built rePORTAL to simplify how organizations manage and deliver data” — Danny Shahrabani, seller of the company.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- rePORTAL , an agile and robust enterprise reporting distribution platform designed to streamline and automate data delivery, has been successfully acquired in a strategic transaction brokered by David Marcheschi of Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.rePORTAL has established itself as a mission-critical solution for organizations that rely on structured data reporting and secure information distribution. The platform integrates seamlessly with widely used tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Crystal Reports, and SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), enabling businesses to centralize and automate the delivery of reports, dashboards, and documents.Through its browser-based interface, rePORTAL provides full control over user permissions, report scheduling, and multi-channel distribution. Its capabilities extend across email delivery, web portals, file systems, and integrations with enterprise tools like SharePoint.Advanced Functionality Driving Business EfficiencyOne of the platform’s defining features is its advanced report “bursting” technology, which allows a single report to be dynamically segmented and distributed to multiple stakeholders based on predefined data parameters. This functionality is especially valuable for enterprise environments, financial institutions, and IT departments, where timely, accurate, and secure data distribution is essential.The platform’s emphasis on automation, scalability, and governance has positioned it as a high-value asset in the growing business intelligence and reporting software market.“rePORTAL is a highly specialized SaaS platform that solves a critical pain point for enterprise clients,” said David Marcheschi, broker at Website Closers. “Its ability to integrate with leading reporting tools and automate complex distribution workflows made it a very attractive acquisition opportunity.”Strategic Acquisition for Continued GrowthWhile the buyer remains confidential, the acquisition reflects strong market demand for enterprise SaaS solutions that enhance data accessibility and operational efficiency.“We built rePORTAL to simplify how organizations manage and deliver data,” said Danny Shahrabani, seller of the company. “Website Closers and their experienced broker David Marcheschi guided us through a seamless process and ensured the company is positioned for continued success under new ownership. Working with David was such a wonderful experience.”As organizations continue to prioritize data-driven decision-making, platforms like rePORTAL are becoming essential infrastructure components. The company’s scalable architecture and integration capabilities provide a strong foundation for future growth, including expanded integrations, enhanced automation features, and broader enterprise adoption.With this acquisition, rePORTAL enters its next phase of growth, backed by new ownership and expanded strategic direction. Its strong technical foundation, enterprise integrations, and role in enabling efficient data distribution position it for continued success in the evolving business intelligence and SaaS landscape.Congratulations to Website Closers and to everyone involved in this successful transition.David Marcheschi800-941-8925ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

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