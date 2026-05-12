High-Demand IT Service Operations Acquired In Another Strategic Growth Move Backed By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Jurrens & Associates IT Managed Services Provider (MSP), a trusted provider of comprehensive IT support and infrastructure solutions, has been successfully...

Managed service providers like Jurrens & Associates are highly attractive in today’s market due to their recurring revenue and essential service offering” — said Zach McGillis, broker at Website Closers.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jurrens & Associates IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) , a trusted provider of comprehensive IT support and infrastructure solutions, has been successfully acquired by LinkFlow MSP in a strategic transaction brokered by Zach McGillis of Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.Jurrens & Associates IT MSP has built a strong reputation as a dependable technology partner for businesses seeking to streamline operations and reduce downtime. The company provides a full suite of managed IT services, including network management, cybersecurity, firewall protection, data backups, hardware procurement, and helpdesk support.In addition to its recurring managed service contracts, the company offers break/fix services and ad hoc IT solutions for non-contract clients, creating a diversified revenue model. Its services also extend to VoIP phone setup, optimization, and support, enabling clients to maintain efficient communication systems alongside their IT infrastructure.A Business Built on Stability and Client TrustWith a focus on proactive monitoring, rapid response times, and system optimization, Jurrens & Associates has helped clients maintain reliable and secure technology environments. Its role as an outsourced IT department has allowed businesses to focus on growth while minimizing operational risk tied to technology failures.“Managed service providers like Jurrens & Associates are highly attractive in today’s market due to their recurring revenue and essential service offering,” said Zach McGillis, broker at Website Closers. “This business demonstrated strong client retention, reliable service delivery, and a scalable model that made it a compelling acquisition for a strategic buyer.”The acquisition strengthens LinkFlow MSP’s position in the IT services sector by expanding its client base, service capabilities, and operational footprint.“Jurrens & Associates has built a solid foundation with loyal clients and dependable service systems,” said Prasanth Rachakatla from LinkFlow MSP. “We see significant opportunities to enhance service offerings, integrate additional automation, and scale operations while maintaining the high level of support clients expect.”A Successful Transition for the FounderFor Lynn Jurrens, the sale represents the culmination of years of building a trusted IT services business.“Our goal has always been to make technology work for our clients, not against them,” said Jurrens. “Website Closers and Zach McGillis guided us through a smooth and professional process, ensuring we found the right buyer to continue supporting our clients. I couldn’t be more happier that the company is now in the hands of someone who has the same passion in providing top-notch customer service.”With this acquisition, Jurrens & Associates IT MSP enters a new phase of growth under LinkFlow MSP, backed by expanded resources and strategic direction. Its strong service foundation and client relationships position the business for continued success in the evolving managed IT services market.Congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this successful transition!Zach McGilliszmcgillis@websiteclosers.com612-594-4687ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

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