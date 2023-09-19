Whoa Dough's New Plant-Based, Allergen-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough To Showcase At Expo East
Enjoy Raw or Baked, Gluten-Free, and Vegan; Now Available Online at PlantX.com and to Hit Hy-Vee and Other National Retailers SoonCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough (www.whoadough.com), renowned for its innovative plant-based cookie dough bars, will be showcasing its latest creation, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, at Expo East in Philadelphia, commencing with the Harvest Festival on September 20th at Booth # H137 and continuing at Expo East Booth# 4202 from September 21st to September 23rd. Attendees are invited to sample Whoa Dough's new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and meet the team.
Whether you savor the classic indulgence of raw cookie dough or prefer the warmth of freshly baked cookies, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough offers the perfect compromise. This sweet and salty refrigerated snack can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine chocolate chip cookies in a matter of minutes.
Crafted as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough contains just 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, offering a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. It proudly holds certifications as gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher, making it suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions. The egg-free recipe ensures that consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any concerns.
Todd Goldstein, the founder of Whoa Dough, expressed his excitement about the brand's expansion into national retailers coming this fall. "We are truly thrilled about the opportunity to reach a wider audience with our Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. This expansion into national retailers marks a significant milestone for Whoa Dough. It's a testament to our commitment to providing delicious and wholesome options for everyone," said Goldstein. "By introducing the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Whoa Dough is catering to the needs of individuals with gluten intolerance and appealing to a broader audience seeking tasty, versatile, and healthier snacks. Whether enjoyed raw or baked, this mouth-watering cookie dough allows snack enthusiasts to enjoy in their preferred way, accommodating different preferences and dietary restrictions, making it an exciting and inclusive addition to the Whoa Dough family."
"We're huge fans of Whoa Dough and thrilled to introduce their latest product to our community. Their new refrigerated cookie dough is already a hit on PlantX.com and VeganEssentials.com," stated Alex Hoffman, PlantX.com CMO. "As part of our exciting partnership with Whoa Dough, we're proud to be the first online platform to offer this delectable treat, handling e-commerce fulfillment for their new refrigerated line."
Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be available nationwide at Hy-Vee, Di Bruno Bros. in Philadephia, and other national retailers starting in November. For more information about Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough’s entire line of products, please visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough: Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest addition, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, combines raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste with the option to bake it into delicious chocolate chip cookies. It provides the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa."
