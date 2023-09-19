OFP Funding Unveils New Account Models with Industry-Leading Payouts
Prop Firm Introduces 60% and 80% Payouts to Enhance Traders' Earnings Potential
We are excited to introduce our new account models with 60% and 80% payouts, reflecting our commitment to offering traders unparalleled earning potential”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, a leading proprietary trading firm renowned for its commitment to traders' success, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new account models with unprecedented payout rates and a brand new website. With its cutting-edge trading Dashboard and Affiliate Program, OFP poised to revolutionize the trading landscape once again by introducing the 60% and 80% Payout Account Models.
— Ruggero Catalano, CEO and Founder of OFP Funding
The instant funding prop firm, one of the few in the industry that does not require traders to pass any challenges, evaluations or verification processes, recognizes the importance of rewarding traders for their dedication and performance. That is why OFP has designed account models to align incentives and ensure traders have the opportunity to maximize their earnings.
The 60% and 80% Payout Account Models offer traders the chance to earn industry-leading commission rates, setting a new standard for payout structures in the prop trading industry. These models provide traders with higher profit shares, enabling them to retain a greater portion of their trading profits and accelerate their financial growth.
"We are excited to introduce our new account models with 60% and 80% payouts, reflecting our commitment to offering traders unparalleled earning potential", said Ruggero Catalano, CEO and Founder of OFP Funding. "At OFP Funding, we firmly believe in rewarding traders for their skill, dedication, and success. These new account models reaffirm our commitment to empowering traders to achieve their financial goals and build prosperous trading careers."
OFP also acknowledges the pivotal role emotions play in trading, which has led to the launch of an exclusive Multilingual Mental Coach Program, overseen by two expert psychologists. This resource is accessible to all traders who have acquired an account. Sessions can be conveniently booked through their personal Dashboard, with language options including English, Spanish, and Italian.
Key features of the 60% and 80% Payout Account Models
Competitive Payout Rates: Traders operating under the 60% and 80% Payout Account Models will benefit from industry-leading commission rates while getting funded without the requirement for challenges or verifications. After getting an account, the trading starts within 24 hours, allowing customers to start working towards their trading profits immediately and reach their goals faster.
Enhanced Profit Potential: The new account models enable traders to capitalize on their trading skills and maximize their earnings without any obstacles. With more favorable profit-sharing arrangements and instant funding, traders have the opportunity to achieve their financial goals at an accelerated pace, compared to other instant funding prop firms.
Robust Trading Infrastructure: Traders utilizing the 60% and 80% Payout Account Models will have access to OFP Funding's ergonomic Dashboard that includes in-depth statistics about their trading accounts, 2-minute equity graph, cumulative statistics, profit calendar and an economic calendar with relevant events that may affect the movement of markets. This robust infrastructure empowers traders to execute their strategies seamlessly and efficiently.
Comprehensive Support: OFP remains committed to providing comprehensive support to its traders. The prop firm's Support Team is available 24/7 in order to ensure all trader's queries are answered. Furthermore, it offers an exclusive multilingual Mental Coach Program led by two expert psychologists in the industry, available to all traders who have purchased an account in English, Spanish and Italian.
The introduction of the 60% and 80% Payout Account Models further solidifies OFP Funding's position as a leading prop trading firm that prioritizes traders' success, with a community of over 10,000 people. The prop firm aims to attract and retain top talent within the trading community, fostering a collaborative environment where traders can thrive.
To learn more about the 60% and 80% Payout Account Models and join OFP Funding, please visit www.ofpfunding.com.
About OFP
Founded in the United Kingdom in 2021, OFP stands out as one of the few prop firms in the market that empowers traders with the opportunity to trade with a risk-free capital of up to £5 million. Recognized for its transparency in the trading sector, OFP is renowned for its commitment to providing top-notch customer service with its Support Team. It also offers an exclusive ergonomic trading Dashboard that aids traders in tracking their individual journeys.
Distinguishing itself from the crowd, OFP introduces a unique Fidelity Program, allowing traders to accumulate points redeemable for discounts or even full trading accounts, a robust Affiliate Program and a Referral Program, giving traders the opportunity to increase their earnings even more.
With a steadily growing community of traders each month, OFP's primary mission is to open up diverse avenues within the trading sector. Central to its ethos, OFP offers three trader-centric trading models designed for maximum flexibility.
Paula Félix Grace Torres
OFP Funding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
OFP 60% and 80% payout accounts announcement