ZeeTim teams with Tehama to provide a next-generation, ready-to-use endpoint for secure access to virtual workspaces
ZeeTim collaborates with Tehama to bring Tehama's Platform to ZeeOS, enabling secure and seamless access to Tehama from ZeeTim endpoints.PARIS, FRANCE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where remote work and virtual collaboration are becoming the norm, the demand for efficient VDI / DaaS solutions has surged. ZeeTim is committed to allowing users to connect to their virtual workspace in the most efficient, secure, and fastest way possible. Today, ZeeTim is thrilled to announce that Tehama’s Cybersecurity Platform for Hybrid and Remote Work is now available on their endpoint solution, ZeeTerm.
In a nutshell, Tehama’s platform offers hybrid and remote workers the ability to:
• Get all the benefits of a modern work environment at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions;
• Rely on strong security measures to protect all sensitive data and communications;
• Access a user-friendly interface allowing easy collaboration and communication from anywhere and anytime.
Today, organizations can combine Tehama’s platform with ZeeTim’s endpoint solution, ZeeTerm, to maximize the security and ease of management of their workspace.
Below are five key benefits of pairing Tehama with ZeeTim endpoint solution:
1. Enhanced performance: ZeeTim’s endpoint solution, ZeeTerm, is optimized to leverage Tehama’s capabilities fully. Users can expect lightning-fast performance, even when running resource-intensive applications.
2. Streamlined setup: Setting up Tehama on ZeeTerm is a breeze, thanks to the pre-configured settings and complete administration console.
3. Robust security: Endpoint operating system ZeeOS is a read-only OS known for its strong security. It is a significant asset in remote and hybrid work, with people connecting to company data from different locations worldwide.
4. Scalability: As the business grows, so can the remote workforce. Tehama’s proprietary P5 architecture further enhances the scalability of the ZeeTim endpoint solution. Thanks to ZeeTim’s centralized management console, organizations can enjoy a fully flexible solution that evolves with them.
5. Immediate cost savings: Tehama’s all-inclusive end-to-end platform easily integrates with ZeeTim, eliminating complexity, and operational overhead and supported by the industry’s most flexible licensing to deliver enterprise-wide secure work at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions.
For any question, please send an email to contact@zeetim.com.
About ZeeTim:
ZeeTim is a French multinational IT company producing tools for virtual workspaces and VDI environments. The company’s goal is to provide a seamless VDI experience with utmost security by removing the major problems encountered in VDI / DaaS environment, and simplify admins’ workload.
ZeeTim is best known for its ZeeTransformer product, which can be used to convert any PC into a secure and new-gen Thin Client.
For more information about ZeeTim and its products, please visit www.zeetim.com.
About Tehama Technologies:
Tehama provides the leading all-in-one enterprise-level hybrid and remote work platform for secure access to data and applications. Leveraging its Power of Five (P5) architecture, Tehama enables end-to-end integration, fulfills risk management and policy-based requirements, ensures cost-effective and ultra-secure remote access, while accelerating time to value with fast onboarding and automation at scale.
Tehama is focused on enabling hybrid and remote work by providing organizations including the public sector, financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications, to name a few, with the ability to securely access data and applications with a second-to-none user experience and the fastest ROI in the market. www.Tehama.io
