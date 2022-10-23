Thin Client vendor ZeeTim brings its management offering to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
A software vendor and thin client specialist, ZeeTim releases the gateway component of its endpoint management software on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.WASHINGTON DC, USA, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeeTim is a software vendor providing End User Computing solutions for virtual apps and desktops, including a secure thin client OS with management console, print optimization, Multi-factor Authentication, a USB credential vault, and other impactful cloud computing solutions.
With a strong focus on major virtualization platforms such as Citrix, VMware or Microsoft, ZeeTim’s goal from day 1 has been to provide a secure and intuitive endpoint offering for accessing virtual apps and desktops, with a Zero-touch and Zero-configuration objective.
Today, ZeeTim provides ZeeOS, a secure thin client operating system that can be booted on any hardware, allowing an endpoint to securely and reliably access virtual apps or desktops. Endpoint hardware running ZeeOS can be managed through a management console called ZeeConf. With ZeeConf, the admin has the possibility to securely manage the endpoints even outside of the local area network, thanks to a dedicated component named ZeeConf Gateway. This is key in a world that is more and more reliant on remote and hybrid work.
It is this Gateway that is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, that ensures fast and easy installation and deployment for Azure users.
“We have more and more customers that are active Azure users, and we wanted to make our tools readily available for them”, says Omar Kechrid, VP.
Click here to download ZeeConf Gateway for Azure.
More info about our endpoint solution here.
More info about ZeeTim here.
About ZeeTim
ZeeTim is a French multinational IT company producing tools for virtual workspaces and VDI environments based on solutions such as Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, Nutanix and others. The company’s goal is to provide a seamless VDI experience with utmost security by removing the major problems encountered in cloud PC/virtualization environment.
ZeeTim’s product offer started in 2001 with a thin client OS and remote printing solution. Today, the product range includes thin clients/zero clients with management console, thin client OS to boot on any hardware, multi-factor authentication solution, remote printing solution, a credential vault, and others.
ZeeTim is best known for its ZeeTransformer product, which can be used to convert any PC into a thin client.
Omar Kechrid
ZeeTim
+1 301-202-4616
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other