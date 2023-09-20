Bliss Kennels Announces Availability Of Adorable Mini Aussiedoodle Puppies

This service is ideal for those seeking a breeder who prioritizes the well-being and love of their puppies over profit.

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bliss Kennels, a family-owned dog breeding establishment situated in the tranquil landscapes of rural Sussex County, New Jersey, announces the availability of its litter of mini Aussiedoodle for sale in New Jersey . Those seeking a mini Aussiedoodle that's been nurtured with love and compassion can find their perfect match at Bliss Kennels.The Aussiedoodle, a delightful blend of the Australian Shepherd and the Poodle, possesses the charm, intelligence, and warmth ideal for households. "The Mini Aussiedoodle, with its captivating demeanor and low-maintenance features, has especially won the hearts of many. We're excited to connect these adorable puppies with loving families."Amid misconceptions surrounding the appearance of various doodles, it is essential to highlight the beauty and versatility of the Aussiedoodle. Their look, particularly the signature "teddy bear cut," is significant in their appeal. "A well-groomed Aussiedoodle showcases the breed's charm. Their full, rounded appearance has an undeniable attraction that families instantly fall in love with," explained the spokesperson.Bliss Kennels has gone to great lengths to ensure these puppies are healthy and ready to adapt to their new homes. Each puppy receives meticulous care at Bliss Kennels.For families eager to welcome their new member, Bliss Kennels has established a "Go Home" date set for puppies at 8 weeks. Understanding that life can sometimes be unpredictable, the kennel offers a flexible policy. "We're aware that families may sometimes need a little more time. That's why we've decided to provide an extended three-day stay beyond the 'Go Home' date at no extra cost," shared the Bliss Kennels team.Highlighting its commitment to client satisfaction and trust, Bliss Kennels emphasizes its fair pricing policy. "We pride ourselves on transparency and believe that families should not pay extra for unique or abstract colors. Every puppy, regardless of shade or pattern, is special in our eyes," the spokesperson passionately added.For potential dog owners searching for a mini Aussiedoodle for sale in New Jersey, Bliss Kennels promises not just a pet but a cherished family companion, ready to fill homes with joy.About Bliss Kennels -Located in the heart of Sussex County, New Jersey, Bliss Kennels is a distinguished breeding establishment with 12 years of experience. Founded on family values and a deep love for animals, Bliss Kennels is committed to breeding healthy, affectionate crossbreeds, ensuring families find their dream furry companions. Those looking for a mini Aussiedoodle for sale in New Jersey can check out this highly recommended company.