M·A·C Celebrates the Launch of new Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation with The Face Show and After Party

Twiggy headlined the catwalk (Getty Images for M·A·C Cosmetics)

Bree Runway, Nicole Scherzinger, Charli XCX on the carpet (Getty Images for M·A·C Cosmetics)

Chris Grave, Aweng Chuol, Munroe Bergdorf on the catwalk (Getty Images for M·A·C Cosmetics)

M·A·C Face Show Takes London Fashion Week: A Radiant Celebration of M·A·C Artistry, British Fashion & Style

LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics celebrated the launch of its new Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation with an iconic show and after party at the Outernet on Sunday, September 17.

The show featured British designs by the likes of Gareth Pugh, Harri, Richard Quinn, David Koma and Chet Lo, and the evening was filled with unforgettable performances including Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, Saul Nash dancers and DJ duo Nimmo. A luminous after party followed the show and went well into the night.

The evening was attended by Charli XCX, Nicole Scherzinger, Jordyn Woods, Bree Runway, Lea Elui.

Icons such as Twiggy and Munroe Bergdorf headlined the catwalk, alongside key faces such as Tyreece, Aweng Chuol, Chris Grave, Sabrina Bahsoon (Tube Girl), Calum Harper.

Keyed by Terry Barber, M·A·C Creative Director of Artistry, the show featured glowing makeup looks powered by Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation, which provides buildable, weightless, 24-hour hydrating coverage that smooths texture, evens tone, and blurs the look of pores. The formula merges M·A·C’s expertise of skin tones with the science of skincare to deliver +209% hydration for plumper, smoother and more radiant skin.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE

Credits:
Getty Images for M·A·C Cosmetics
Makeup Directed by: M·A·C Cosmetics Creative Director of Artistry Terry Barber and team
Styled by Karen Binns
Footwear by Gina Shoes

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS:
M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics, is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, nearly 40 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 120 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest at @MACcosmetics, become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics), follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmetics), watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location, visit MACcosmetics.com.

Robert Parker
MAC Cosmetics
rparker@maccosmetics.com
The M·A·C Face Show

