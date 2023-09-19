Introducing Nuiva – a new group in OSS Transformation

We're a new company with over 20 year's of delivering mission-critical solutions.

LUXEMBOURG, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new company will support existing products and invest in developing technologies that help leading network operators keep their day-to-day operations running smoothly, and make intelligent decisions based on relevant and real-time data.

We are Nuiva, a new group that is acquired two long-established, market-leading organizations, Mobinets and Net-Tom.

For over 20 years Mobinets and Net-Tom have provided critical NGOSS and advanced cloud and security software solutions to many of the world’s leading network operators and mobile service providers - specializing in supporting customers’ OSS transformation journeys by providing unrivaled network inventory and asset visibility, financial lifecycle management, and network configuration capabilities.

As a newly formed group, Nuiva will continue to provide a robust portfolio of scalable solutions that complement and protect customers’ legacy investments by interacting seamlessly with existing installed products and maximising ROI through their unique and unmatched speed of deployment and time to value.

Labib Shalak, an experienced B2B technology and software executive who served as Chief Executive Officer of both Mobinets and Net-Tom, will assume the role of CEO of Nuiva.

“The launch of Nuiva is an exciting development for the business, our customers and our partners. Our solutions are deeply ingrained in customers’ industry-specific workflows helping them keep their day-to-day operations running smoothly and our core strategy is to strengthen and grow our businesses by investing in both the core product portfolio and in the development of new and advanced technology solutions, providing even better business outcomes for existing and future customers,” Shalak said. “We’re also growing our teams and partner ecosystem and I am looking forward to continuing the strong engagement that we have with our customers, who rely on our solutions to help them make vitally important business decisions, and delivering the benefits that will come from combining Mobinets and Net-Tom under a new group.”

Nuiva helps network operators make rapid, intelligent decisions based on relevant and real-time data. Our modular network inventory and asset visibility, financial lifecycle management, and network configuration solutions simplify and streamline the management of complex networks while complementing and protecting legacy investments by interacting seamlessly with existing installed products. We maximize ROI through our unique and unmatched speed of deployment and time to value.

