Studycat and Mômji Join Forces to Elevate Language Learning for Children

Redefining Childhood Education: Digital Language Tools Meet Personalized Care

By integrating Fun English into Mômji's offerings, we’re not only providing a top-tier educational tool but also promoting enjoyable, interactive learning.” — Mark Pemberton, Co-CEO of Studycat

PARIS, FRANCE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership, Studycat, a global leader in language learning for kids, has teamed up with Mômji, France's leading language childcare service provider. This collaboration will equip Mômji’s bilingual nannies with Studycat's award-winning Fun English, enhancing the language learning experience for the children they care for.

This partnership reflects Studycat and Mômji's shared commitment to making language learning an engaging and holistic experience. It promises a more collaborative and immersive language learning journey for children, highlighting both companies' dedication to educational innovation and excellence.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

1. Interactive Learning: Children get the best of both worlds – personalized care from Mômji nannies and engaging digital language learning from Studycat.

2. Consistent Exposure: Regular interaction with the Fun English app ensures continuous language immersion, enhancing retention and proficiency.

3. Holistic Development: Beyond language skills, the app promotes cognitive, emotional, and social development through its games and activities.

About Mômji:

Paris-based Mômji specializes in language immersion experiences through bilingual babysitting and teaching, facilitating organic language exposure for children.

About Studycat:

Studycat stands at the forefront of edtech with its engaging mobile applications, seamlessly integrating play with pedagogical content. Their solution empowers children to kickstart their language learning across five languages: English, Chinese, Spanish, French, and German. Boasting over 15 million downloads globally, Studycat has found its place in homes, homeschooling environments, and traditional classroom settings.

Studycat Press Page.