World’s top airport food & drinks outlets named at FAB 2023 on a golden night for Qatar Duty Free

A hugely memorable Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Awards took place in Bangkok, with Qatar Duty Free snapping up an impressive six major awards.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamad International Airport in Qatar has been named the world’s best airport for food & drinks at the annual FAB Awards held by The Moodie Davitt Report at a glittering gala dinner at the Riverside Terrace, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort.

Qatar Duty Free, which runs the food & drinks outlets for the Doha airport, claimed an unprecedented six global awards out of 20 main categories, including Airport Food & Beverage Offer of the Year, Airport Chef of the Year (David Sosson) and (co-winner) Airport Restaurant Design of the Year (Fendi Caffe).

As well as contributing to the biggest accolade, Qatar Duty Free’s superb Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno was named Airport Lounge of the Year.

The lounge also shared the Airport Food & Beverage Opening of the Year with Plaza Premium Group’s brilliant Intervals bar and restaurant at Hong Kong International Airport; and Airport Lounge Food & Beverage Offering of the Year alongside 080 Lounge by Travel Food Services at Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport.

Other big winners included the SSP-run Oakland Draft House at Oakland International Airport for Best Airport Pub or Bar; and Vienna Airport’s Bieder & Maier for Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year run by Lagardère Travel Retail.

The Best Airport Food Hall overall was a tie for Autogrill’s Leonardo da Vinci hall at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, and Finavia’s landside offer at Helsinki Airport.

The important grab-and-go award was won by Deli&Cia from Areas, a chain focusing on special diets and healthy options in various airports.

Reacting to the main award Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer Badr Al Meer said: “Qatar Airways Group and Qatar Duty Free maintain the ambition to set a new global standard in everything we do.”



Other winners included

• Airport Health-Centred Offer of the Year: EXKI (Dufry), Brussels Airport

• Airport Food & Beverage Marketing Campaign of the Year: Brisbane’s Best Bites, Brisbane Airport

• Airport Hotel Chef of the Year: Marcel Tauschek – Allresto Flughafen München Hotel und Gaststätten, Hilton Munich Airport

• Airport Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace Initiative of the Year: Eurest, Heathrow Airport

• Sustainability and Environment Initiative of the Year: Planet, Ethics, People, Social, Lagardère Travel Retail

• Women in Leadership Initiative of the Year: Tastes on the Fly

• Airport Restaurant Design of the Year Co-winners: Fendi Caffe, Qatar Duty Free, Hamad International Airport; and STK, Areas, Los Cabos International Airport

• Airport Hotel of the Year: Calgary Airport Marriott

• Airport Lounge of the Year: Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno, Qatar Duty Free at Hamad International Airport

• Airport Lounge Food & Beverage Offering of the Year Co-winners: 080 Lounge by Travel Food Services, Kempegowda Bengaluru International Airport; and Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno, Qatar Duty Free, Hamad International Airport

• Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: Bad Egg Breakfast Bar, SSP America, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

• Airport Customer/Hospitality Initiative of the Year: James Beard Foundation at Chicago O’Hare, HMSHost North America/Dufry

• Airport Food & Beverage Transformation: ZOMA, Emirates Leisure Retail & MMI, Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport

• Airport F&B Offer Best Representing Sense of Place: Taiwan Flavors – Ever Rich Duty Free, Taoyuan International Airport

• Outstanding Career Contribution Award: SSP America Deputy CEO Pat Murray

Additionally, several regional awards for Europe, the Americas, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, together with outstanding Highly Commended awards were bestowed (see the link below).

About The FAB Awards

The FAB Awards, held by The Moodie Davitt Report since 2011, recognise excellence in travel-related food & beverage and hospitality, from grab-and-go snacks and drinks to food halls and airport lounges. They recognise companies and individuals not just for commercial success but also for championing values such as diversity and inclusion, sustainability and a ‘Sense of Place.’

