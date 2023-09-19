Supreme Court could hear court case to reshape rules around homeless camp bans

San Diego city officials are debating joining a federal court case out of Oregon that is looking to get the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on rules that have barred cities from clearing homeless encampments without available shelter beds.
Sep 17, 2023
