Swearing-In Ceremony for Noack Held in Hamilton County Court

Carly Noack, Clerk Magistrate for Hamilton County Court in the 5th Judicial District, was formally sworn in during a ceremony held on September 13, 2023. The event was hosted by County Judge Lynelle Homolka.

Noack replaced Clerk Magistrate Angela Lewandowski, who served the area as clerk magistrate for the previous 22 years.

Noack works in the 5th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Jodie Roberts of Osceola; Ellen Faltys of Schuyler; Sheila Beins of Seward; Diane Wagner of Wahoo; Deanne Uhrmacher of David City; Lisa Langan of Albion; Darla Schiefelbein of Columbus; Maria Segura-Rodriguez of Central City; Shirley Stuart-Monroe of Fullerton and Allison O’Neill of York.

Judges Lynelle D. Homolka, Denise J. Kracl, Andrew R. Lange, C. Jo Petersen, and Stephen R. Twiss preside over the courts and direct the magistrates in District 5 which includes Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York Counties.



Photo: L-R Judge Homolka, Carly Noack, and State Court Administrator Corey Steel.