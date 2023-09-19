Reminder about regulation changes for Wyoming youth deer hunters

9/18/2023 10:37:02 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is alerting youth deer hunters to a regulation change for the 2023 season. Youth hunters possessing a full-price, youth deer license may no longer harvest mule deer does or fawns during an antlered deer season. This is a change from previous years.

Youth hunters possessing a full-price, youth deer license may take an antlered mule deer or any white-tailed deer (including does and fawns) during an antlered deer season in accordance with the species limitation of their license in the hunt area(s) where their license is valid.

In hunt areas where antler point restrictions are in effect, youth hunters possessing a full-price, deer license are not subject to the point restriction and can take any buck deer.

“Mule deer — especially in southwest Wyoming — were impacted after the harsh winter. In response to the winter impacts, Game and Fish removed mule deer doe and fawn seasons in many areas of the state,” said Doug Brimeyer, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “Female mule deer drive population recovery. Allowing youth hunters to harvest any buck, including in those areas with antler point restrictions, will not affect mule deer population recovery and will allow a bit more opportunity for those young, aspiring hunters.”

Hunters should refer to the 2023 regulations before heading into the field this fall. Hunters with questions about the youth deer regulation change or other hunting-related questions can call 307-777-4600 or any Game and Fish regional office.

