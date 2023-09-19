Antigal Estates Nominated for Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Award - New World Winery of the Year
Antigal Estates is Argentina's sole winery nominated for Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Award - New World Winery of the Year
We're committed to raise the profile of Argentina's UCO region in the U.S. and other key, global markets. Antigal is available in 70 countries and one of the top ten Malbec wines sold in the U.S.”MENDOZA, RUSSELL-MAIPU, ARGENTINA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Enthusiast has announced its 2024 Wine Star Award nominees and Antigal Estates of the UCO Valley is Argentina's sole winery nominated in the category New World Winery of the Year.
— Santiago Ribisich, CEO Antigal Estates
This year marks the 24th anniversary of Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards honoring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. The Wine Star Awards are a global beverage industry awards program.
Nominees represent 13 categories such as Wine Region of the Year, American Winery of the Year, European Winery of the Year, Importer of the Year, Winemaker of the Year and Sommelier/Beverage Director of the Year. Finalists are selected based on various factors such as their impact on consumers and trade; the wine, spirits or beer space; commercial successes; company /brand vision and trend setting.
In the New World Winery category, Antigal is in the running against Clos Henri, Marlborough, New Zealand; Hamilton Russell Vineyards, Hemel-en-Aarde, South Africa; Matetic Vineyards, Rosario Valley, Chile and The Sadie Family Wines PTY LTD, Swartland, South Africa.
“The Cartoni family and Antigal team are honored with this nomination, said Santiago Ribisich, CEO of Antigal Estates. We are committed to raise the profile of Argentina's UCO region and create new opportunities for Argentinean wines in the United States and other key, global markets. Our wines are now available in 70 countries and Antigal is one of the top ten Malbec wines sold in the United States. The nomination pays tribute to our core family values, a commitment to sustainability and our talented winemaking, viticultural, sales, marketing and PR teams who are passionate about our wines and our unique Argentinean terroir,” he said.
ABOUT ANTIGAL ESTATES
Antigal is one of the oldest wineries in Argentina located in the heart of Mendoza. With a rich heritage, spanning over 125 years, Antigal is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines that reflect the unique terroir of the region. The main vineyards are located in a high-altitude area with elevation up to 3,900 feet.
The historic winery has been refurbished to provide world-class production facilities and the wines are packaged with eye-catching, silk-screened labels; the winery’s signature ‘One” and “UNO” brands bear a “1” crafted from metal barrel hoops. Guided by a commitment to quality and sustainability, Antigal has become a benchmark for excellence in winemaking, receiving numerous accolades and awards from wine critics and consumers worldwide.
For more information on the Wine Star Awards, click here.
