Ayraa Inc. debuts AI-powered Personal Genie at TechCrunch Disrupt '23 to make Enterprise Search more accessible

Ayraa's Answer Bot for Work

Ayraa, an AI technology startup, announced today the debut of its AI-powered Personal Genie for workplace search & productivity

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayraa Inc, a Silicon Valley-based technology startup, announced today the debut of its solution to democratize enterprise search and knowledge.

At the event, Ayraa unveiled its latest product offerings, focusing on redefining workplace search by allowing organizations of all sizes and employees to capture knowledge from their favorite apps and tools instantly.

The company's founders previously worked at McAfee - an enterprise security leader, and founded Securly - the world's largest EdTech platform focused on using machine learning AI to preempt school shootings and suicides. Ayraa brings a blend of enterprise security technology and machine learning AI to the world of search & knowledge management. Until today, centralizing company knowledge required complex solutions & CIO level of effort. With the same technology that powers client-side enterprise security, Ayraa taps into information right from the employee's web browser, instantly capturing knowledge from all your favorite apps without any IT hassle. Any employee can now leverage Ayraa to capture work-related knowledge, look back, and recall answers to anything she touched - across all work apps.

Ayraa's technology enables capturing everything the web browser sees. For this launch, Ayraa has handpicked a curated set of knowledge-related sites frequently used at work, including Notion, JIRA, Confluence, Quora, Stack Overflow, and Gmail. Separately, Ayraa also integrates tightly with Slack - capturing all of the Slack activity as well as allowing employees to search all of these apps right from inside Slack.

Vinay Mahadik, co-founder and CEO of Ayraa, expressed excitement about the company's latest product launch, stating, "Ayraa is breaking down the barriers that have restricted enterprise search to corporate giants. Our platform empowers organizations of all sizes and their employees to harness the full potential of their knowledge. We're excited to demonstrate how Ayraa is reshaping the future of knowledge management. Our roadmap is limitless. Today, we are starting with a concept, but in the near future, we plan to introduce automatic meeting transcription, email & calendar bots, PDF-like document parsing, and much more."