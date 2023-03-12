Ayraa Inc Exits Stealth, Launches Limited Preview Release of its Enterprise Communications Stack at the SXSW Conference

A Visual, Self-organizing Workspace

Ayraa, exits stealth mode, and announced today the launch of the Limited Preview Release of its enterprise communications stack at the SXSW 2023 conference

Ayraa is purpose-built for reliable & structured communications in the workplace. Our mission is to make the entire corpus of workplace communications be organized and accessible.” — Vinay Mahadik, co-founder/CEO of Ayraa, Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayraa, a Silicon Valley-based technology startup, announced today the launch of the Limited Preview Release of their enterprise communications stack at the SXSW 2023 conference. The company is on a mission to build an intelligent, connected, modern enterprise. At the event, Ayraa unveiled its latest product offerings, focused on enterprise communications that help companies enable organization-wide structured discourse and announcements at the workplace. Ayraa also provided a preview of their global email network for professionals that features patent-pending technologies that eliminate spam and give each user a virtual inbox and calendaring assistant powered by modern large-language AI models. The platform includes a unique user interface that merges collaboration features of modern email, chat & wiki applications into a single unified platform.

“We’re excited to launch the Limited Preview Release at SXSW 2023 today,” said Ayraa CEO and co-founder Vinay Mahadik. “Ayraa is the world's first enterprise communications stack, purpose-built for reliable & structured communications in the workplace. Our mission is to make the organizational corpus of information be organized and accessible.”

Ayraa’s Limited Preview Release is now available for teams and organizations to streamline workplace communications.

About Ayraa, Inc.

Ayraa, Inc. is headquartered in the Silicon Valley with engineering operations in Mumbai & Pune, India. The company was founded in 2021 and previously announced its series-seed venture-funded stealth operations. The company is on a mission to build an intelligent, connected, modern enterprise. Visit https://www.ayraa.io for updates.