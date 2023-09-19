SCAN Health Plan Ranked #1 Medicare Advantage Provider for Member Satisfaction in California
Based on the Results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage StudyLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage study. SCAN now outranks the largest and best-known Medicare Advantage plans in California.
“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition from J.D. Power,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “This honor reflects SCAN’s commitment to putting our members and their needs above all else.”
“We know from this and other studies that trust is the thing that distinguishes Medicare Advantage plans, and we're proud to have earned the trust of our members,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN.
SCAN ranked first in the following factors measured in the study:
• Level of trust
• Helping to save me time or money
• Product/coverage offerings meet my needs
• Ease of doing business
• People—representatives, call center agents
• Resolving problems or complaints
The U.S. Medicare Advantage Study , now in its ninth year, measures member satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans(also known as Medicare Part C or Part D) based on eight factors that are focused on member experience. This year’s study reflects that the biggest factors influencing retention in the fast-moving, highly competitive Medicare Advantage market are trust and the ability to resolve problems or complaints, two areas in which SCAN ranked number one.
Studies show that as of 2023, more than half (nearly 31 million) of eligible Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans and enrollment has jumped from 19% in 2007 to 51% in 2023.
SCAN has been on a trajectory of rapid growth and expansion and has evolved from a regional Medicare Advantage plan to a national plan serving more than 285,000 older adults in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
This recognition follows SCAN’s announcement about its expansion into California’s Fresno County and Madera County, pending regulatory approval.
SCAN Health Plan is a subsidiary of SCAN Group, a not-for-profit organization tackling some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing seniors today. SCAN operates health plans in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 285,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 5625086781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com