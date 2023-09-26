Strategic Recruitment Solutions Adds Legal Recruiter, Bonnie Vassalo, To Its Team as Company Expands to Houston, Texas
SRS is a leader in executive search solutions specializing in the Legal and Information Technology fields.
With offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Strategic Recruitment Solutions expands to Houston and adds Legal Recruiter, Bonnie Vassalo to its team.
At SRS, are focused on our commitment to finding great talent for our clients and finding job seekers their dream jobs. ”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS), a top-tier legal and IT recruiting agency, is excited to expand its services to Houston, Texas, and add Bonnie Vassalo to its team as a Legal Recruiter. SRS, with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, has been matching top companies with top talent in the Gulf Region for more than a decade. With a focus on Legal and IT Recruiting, SRS features top recruiters who are experts in their respective markets and can offer insight and guidance that helps grow companies and careers. “Bonnie is a great addition to the SRS team,” said Amy Shanks, director of the Louisiana Legal Division at SRS in New Orleans, “her professional and personal connections throughout the United States will bring us new and exciting opportunities for our talent and client partnerships."
Bringing 15 years of experience in job placement to SRS's newest office in Houston, Vassalo looks forward to helping SRS expand its market. “At SRS, are focused on our commitment to finding great talent for our clients and finding job seekers their dream jobs," she said. "Because we have established strong partnerships with most of the law firms and technology companies in the Gulf Coast region, we can provide access to positions in the Legal and IT fields that may not be advertised on job boards or on a company’s website."
By working with hundreds of law firms and regional companies around the Gulf Coast, SRS has developed a proven and successful methodology for recruiting high-end talent in the Legal and IT fields. The process is based on asking insightful questions and listening intently to the answers, Shanks explained, which results in a meaningful and successful recruitment plan for SRS's clients.
For more information on Strategic Recruitment Solutions, visit us at https://www.strategicrecruitmentsolutions.com/ or email Bonnie Vassalo at the new Houston office at Bonnie@strategicrec.com.
About Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS)
Since its start in 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions has been a leader in executive search solutions specializing in the Legal and Information Technology fields. Headquartered in New Orleans with affiliate offices in Baton Rouge and Houston, Texas, strategically identifies and places top-tier talent in the legal, professional field –including attorneys, paralegals, administrative support staff, and Information Technology Professionals. SRS's team has over 20 years of combined specialized recruiting experience meeting the needs of a divergent, dynamic client base in the Southeast area and beyond.
