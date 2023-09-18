PWB Offers Funding Application Debrief Sessions

The Public Works Board (PWB) offers debriefings to all applicants from the recent traditional programs construction funding cycle. Debriefings are opportunities to discuss how applications can be improved for future funding opportunities. These debriefings support continuous improvement of PWB application materials and processes.
To schedule a debrief session, contact PWB Project Manager Max Wedding at max.wedding@commerce.wa.gov or 360-764-0392.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.