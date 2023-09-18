Submit Release
Consequences of dogs chasing wildlife

Springtime and early summer bring young wildlife into conflict with our furry friends far too often. A young deer does not have the ability or instinct to avoid the playful ruff housing of dogs and even a mature 5x5 white-tailed buck often doesn't have the stamina to outrun or hide from multiple hounds. Whether the dog owner failed to maintain control of the pets or is negligent in their care, this deer succumbed to exhaustion and multiple bites over its body. Instead of being harvested by a happy archery hunter this deer was euthanized. The meat could not be salvaged due to the extent of its injuries. Senior Conservation Officer Brian Perkes said, “It is unfortunate that at the height of archery season this deer was not able to be utilized." 

