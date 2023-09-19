Deadline for 2023 Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises™ Survey Extended
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
Last Chance to Recognize your Corporation’s Commitment to Veteran-Owned Business Inclusion
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) extended the deadline for its annual survey today honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. This prestigious list honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation's Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises™ as suppliers. The survey deadline is extended to Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.
— NaVOBA VP of Corporate Relations, Mimi Lohm
The Corporations Earning this distinction will be selected during National Business Inclusion Consortium Unity Week in Philadelphia.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
Since 2007, NaVOBA has been advocating for and measuring the success of Corporate America’s inclusion of veterans as part of their supplier diversity efforts. Earning this distinction demonstrates an understanding that doing business with veterans isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s simply a smart business decision. The deadline to submit is Wednesday, 9/27 at 5:00 PM EST so nominate while there's still time.
“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”
Visit www.navoba.org/BCVBE23 to nominate your firm today!
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of our Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).
Our VBE/SDVBE certifications directly mirror those of the MBE and WBE certifications and ensures that any certified VBE/SDVBE is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. We have trademarked the “Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” and “Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” designations wordmarks and seals, making NaVOBA the exclusive organization certifying VBEs/SDVBEs for the private sector.
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). Our mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on X @navoba.
