2023 USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships Takes Over the Atlantic City Convention Center Sept. 20 - 23

USA Pickleball, in conjunction with the Atlantic City Sports Commission and Visit Atlantic City, will host the 2023 USA Pickleball Indoor National Championship Sept. 20-23, 2023.

The four-day competition will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles in skill/age brackets.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, in conjunction with the Atlantic City Sports Commission and Visit Atlantic City, will host the 2023 USA Pickleball Indoor National Championship Sept. 20-23, 2023. The four-day competition will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles in skill/age brackets. Gold medalists from each division will receive a Golden Ticket, or pre-registration spot, for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships. This year’s Indoor National Championships take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center and expect 4,000 attendees, 600 room nights and nearly $1 million in economic impact.

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 20 - Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles

Thursday, Sept. 21

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

Friday, Sept. 22

Men's Doubles, Women’s Doubles

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mixed Doubles

WHERE: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

INTERVIEW/SEGMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Larry Sieg, President and CEO, Visit Atlantic City and Atlantic City Sports Commission, on how Atlantic City attracted the popular sport of pickleball to the destination, as well as the tournament’s expected economic and tourism impact on the city.

Jim Ludwig, Managing Partner, Pickleball Entertainment Consultants, on the exponential growth of the sport in the last few years, his expectations for the September event, and what Atlantic City offers as a host city through 2024 as The Atlantic City Pickleball Open Indoor Championship will once again be hosted in Atlantic City as a part of a three-year deal.

Justin Maloof, USA Pickleball Chief Operating Officer, on the role of USA Pickleball as the National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, the growth of pickleball in recent years, the growth rates of USA Pickleball’s membership community, grants, ambassador program, facility resources, the history of the sport, the history of the USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships, and more.

Kyle Yates, Professional Pickleball Player, on the growth of professional pickleball and returning to Atlantic City after hosting the 2022 Dietz & Watson Atlantic City Pickleball Open presented by Total Pickleball. At last year’s tournament, Kyle won gold in Men’s Pro Doubles and Mixed Pro Doubles, and silver in Men’s Pro Singles, and is looking forward to defending his titles this year.

TICKETS:

Admission for spectators is free

ASSETS:

Photo and video permitted with approval from tournament staff

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Melissa Zhang, Director of Communications & Content, USA Pickleball; mzhang@usapickleball.org

Jessica Kasunich, Director of Communications, Visit Atlantic City; jessicak@visitatlanticcity.com

MEDIA REQUESTS:

For any media requests or interviews, please email Melissa Zhang at mzhang@usapickleball.org with your name, media outlet, story needs and contact information.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About the Atlantic City Sports Commission

The Atlantic City Sports Commission was officially formed on January 13, 2015 as a 501 (c)(3) organization with the support of Visit Atlantic City and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to attract sporting events, conventions and competitions to Atlantic City. For more information, visit www.atlanticcitysports.org.

About Visit Atlantic City

Visit Atlantic City is a 501(c)(6) organization formed and funded as a public-private partnership by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to create economic development through conventions, sporting events, film production and group tourism. Visit Atlantic City focuses on three primary objectives: sales, marketing and services. For complete Atlantic City tourism and convention information, visit www.visitatlanticcity.com.

