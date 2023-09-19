New Value-Add Commercial Real Estate Firm OPEX Management Launches A Strategic Partnership

OPEX Management takes the traditional approach of typical property management functions and enhances it with the proposition of creating further value.

Industry veterans, Reuben Stein and Brenton Hutchinson, combine 35 years of industry experience to focus on game-changing property management, nationwide.

Properties and their managers succeed the most when viewing the asset from the ownership’s perspective.” — Brenton Hutchinson

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OPEX Management incorporates the vast knowledge and expertise of its President Reuben Stein and Chief Executive Officer Brenton Hutchinson. The strategic partners, over their careers, have managed a national portfolio with a value exceeding $5+ billion. This portfolio included some of the largest and most exclusive office buildings as well as retail shopping centers throughout the United States, totaling over 19+ MM square feet. The entrepreneurs aim to establish OPEX as the leader in value-add property management. The firm’s focus is on traditional performing assets as well as nurturing relationships in the industry’s current conditions, by working with receivers, servicers, and lenders on distressed assets.

The nationwide commercial real estate company views assets from an ownership perspective, delivering service to tenants while going beyond to focus on the assets’ bottom line. OPEX Management takes a ‘how to create value’ approach versus sole concentration on traditional property management functions. Their selective services include property management, property accounting, construction management, facilities management, lease administration, asset management and receivership management.

CEO Brenton Hutchinson reflects on the ever-changing industry, which has seen an increase in loan-defaults amongst other obstacles, as a catalyst to launch OPEX. "Properties and their managers succeed the most when viewing the asset from the ownership’s perspective.” Hutchinson holds over 15 years in the industry and has managed a wide array of asset types; including office, retail, shopping center, data centers and parking assets. An active member of BOMA Philadelphia and on the Real Estate Advisory Board at Saint Joseph’s University, he is responsible for the strategic growth and operational excellence of OPEX Management.

“Over the past 10 years working with Brenton [Hutchinson], we’ve become experts on tenant experience focus and operational efficiency without sacrificing service,” President Reuben Stein adds. Stein began his career in Tennessee and boasts over 17 years in leadership and active management of complex portfolios. With a background of over 14 million square feet of commercial real estate, Stein focused on establishing strong financial and business frameworks, lending ownership groups an authentic competitive advantage.

OPEX Management’s game-changing property management knows that owners, tenants and managers change, but foundations remain. Their focus is on community impact and leadership for all involved stakeholders. OPEX is ready with the knowledge, the team, the systems, and the technology to onboard your next project. For further information about OPEX Management, visit www.opexcre.com or email info@opexcre.com.

