Deadline Approaching to Redeem Vouchers for Senior Farmers’ Market Program

September 18, 2023 – The deadline to redeem vouchers for the 2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is quickly approaching. Participants who received vouchers for the 2023 season have until October 15th to redeem the vouchers as they do not carry over from year to year. In June, $50 worth of vouchers were issued to eligible participants in the form five checks worth $10 each to use at participating authorized locations.

“DSS is encouraging SFMNP recipients to redeem their checks before the deadline as South Carolina’s number of vouchers for 2024 is largely determined by the state’s redemption rate from the previous program year,” remarked DSS State Director Michael Leach. “The annual demand for this program is very high, and we want to make sure everyone who received the benefit redeems all of their vouchers as soon as possible so the state does not receive less for the 2024 program year since this is currently a 100% federally funded program.”

The program provides qualifying individuals with checks/vouchers that may be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local authorized farmers’ markets.

For a listing of authorized and participating farmers, markets and roadside stands by county, please click here.

SFMNP is available in all 46 counties this year thanks in part to SCDSS’ commitment to community partnerships and collaboration with senior serving organizations and non-profits throughout the state. SCDSS is continuing the partnership with Coastal Carolina National Bank (CCNB), to process the payments for the program. SCDSS appreciates CCNB for their support and partnership in helping to serve senior citizens and families.

The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services. For more information about the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program please visit here.

