LCR Announces Ana Elisa Bezerra’s Promotion to Senior Director of Europe
LCR Capital Partners announces Ana Elisa Bezerra, a long-time LCR employee, has moved to Europe and will be leading the region for EB-5 and other services.
Ana's growth at LCR is a good example of LCR living up to its family values. We help our clients go global and are happy to support our team the same way.”WESTPORT, CT, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LCR Capital Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Ana Elisa Bezerra to the position of Senior Director of Europe. Ana has been with LCR for over eight years and has been active with many clients and partners from the region. The move demonstrates LCR’s commitment to European residency programs and Europe as an EB-5 Immigrant Visa market.
— Suresh Rajan
Ana joined LCR in 2015 as a Client Relations Associate, assisting visa-seeking clients from Brazil and South Africa. While initially focused on client services, Ana’s role quickly expanded to include marketing, sales, onboarding, investor relations and PR. Her most recent roles as Director, Brazil and Senior Director of Marketing strengthened her commitment to LCR clients while broadening her expertise in global marketing.
“Ana is a true triple threat at LCR – with the ability to execute tasks across our marketing, commercial and client services teams,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR. “Her range and depth of expertise has consistently impressed us, making her a real asset to our organization."
In addition to a cross-functional understanding of LCR’s business operations, Ana’s journey from Brazil to Europe reflects her ability to adapt to diverse markets. As Senior Director of Europe, Ana will be based in Lisbon and work with partners and clients interested in the Portugal Golden Visa program, as well as helping European clients looking to obtain residency in the United States through the EB-5 Visa program.
“One of the pleasures of working with immigration by investment is that I became very close to our clients,” said Ana. “It is very satisfying to provide the families we assist with solutions that can help make their dreams come true. I look forward to contributing to LCR’s growth and assisting more families to expand their global footprint.”
"Ana's growth at LCR is a good example of LCR living up to its family values. We try to support team members in their professional and personal development. We have 4 or 5 people in the company whom we have relocated across the regions. We help our clients go global and are happy to support our team the same way," said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR.
LCR congratulates Ana on this well-deserved promotion and looks forward to her continued success as she leads the charge in developing our presence in Europe.
About LCR Capital Partners
LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm’s primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 1000 investors move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards. LCR also works with the Portugal Golden Visa, which is based on government-approved investments in Portugal. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in San Francisco, Orlando, São Paulo, Lisbon, Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi and Singapore.
