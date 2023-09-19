Robotix USA Launches CVPro, An Affordable Plug-And-Play Robot For Experiencing AI-powered Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Driven by its mission and vision to inspire the innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, Robotix USA Inc., (https://www.robotixedu.com), is tapping into the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the future of transportation.

With the launch of its Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/robotixusa/cv-pro-an-awesome-ai-kit-to-build-your-own-self-driving-car), Robotix has introduced CV Pro, a plug-and-play robot for learning AI and autonomous car technology.