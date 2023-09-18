Tolentino leads successful ROTC Games Luzon opening in Cavite

TAGAYTAY CITY-- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino led the successful opening of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) Luzon Leg held in Tagaytay City on Sunday.

The PRG's biggest regional tournament this year was joined by various Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) units from different colleges and universities in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Region 5.

Tolentino showed his gratitude to all the participating schools, some came all the way from Cordillera Region and especially those from the private institutions.

Sen. Tol's fellow lawmker Sen. Bong Go graced the event as the keynote speaker.

PRG Luzon Leg will be followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) leg on October 8 to 14 and the National Championships from October 22 to 27 to be held at Marikina City.

The ROTC Games is a brainchild of Sen. Tolentino with the vision to bolster patriotism and nation-building among Filipinos.