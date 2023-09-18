Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,590 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino leads successful ROTC Games Luzon opening in Cavite

PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release
September 17, 2023

Tolentino leads successful ROTC Games Luzon opening in Cavite

TAGAYTAY CITY-- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino led the successful opening of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) Luzon Leg held in Tagaytay City on Sunday.

The PRG's biggest regional tournament this year was joined by various Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) units from different colleges and universities in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Region 5.

Tolentino showed his gratitude to all the participating schools, some came all the way from Cordillera Region and especially those from the private institutions.

Sen. Tol's fellow lawmker Sen. Bong Go graced the event as the keynote speaker.

PRG Luzon Leg will be followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) leg on October 8 to 14 and the National Championships from October 22 to 27 to be held at Marikina City.

The ROTC Games is a brainchild of Sen. Tolentino with the vision to bolster patriotism and nation-building among Filipinos.

You just read:

Tolentino leads successful ROTC Games Luzon opening in Cavite

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more