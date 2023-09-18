An Insider's View of Corporate Drama and Intrigue in the Emerging Legalized Cannabis Industry in Newly Published Novel

Book Cover for The Cannabis Preacher, Sermon Three

From Hype to Reality: Sabine Frisch's 'The Cannabis Preacher: Sermon Three' Chronicles the Rollercoaster Ride of the Fictional Company, Perfect Cannabis Corp.

As an investor in a number of startups in this industry, I could recognize how some of the scenarios and actions portrayed here could have come about.” — S. Brown, Cannabis Investor

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Sabine Frisch, renowned for her enthralling storytelling and profound insights into the ever-evolving cannabis industry, is back with the eagerly awaited third installment of "The Cannabis Preacher" series. In this latest book, subtitled "Sermon Three," Frisch delves even deeper into the tumultuous world of Perfect Cannabis Corp., offering readers a riveting narrative that mirrors the challenges and intrigues faced by businesses in this and other nascent industries."The Cannabis Preacher" series, which has been captivating audiences since its inception, traces the remarkable journey of Perfect Cannabis Corp. From its inception as a mere dream in the minds of its founders, through the exhilarating initial public offering (IPO), and the subsequent hurdles, including the shocking murder of the largest shareholder, this saga has taken readers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the cannabis business world.Drawing from her invaluable experiences working closely with executives at two pioneering cannabis startups in Canada, Ms. Frisch seamlessly crafts a narrative that authentically portrays the myriad challenges that often plague the birth and growth of public companies in emerging industries. "Sermon Three" promises to be a compelling page-turner, shedding light on the harsh realities, intense competition, and ethical dilemmas faced by players in the legalized cannabis arena.To learn more about "The Cannabis Preacher: Sermon Three," visit www.thinkingdogpublishing.com , or Amazon . For follow-up information and interview requests please contact Thinking Dog Publishing.About the Author:Sabine Frisch is a critically acclaimed author known for her captivating storytelling and deep understanding of the cannabis industry. With "The Cannabis Preacher: Sermon One" and "Sermon Two" receiving widespread acclaim, Frisch continues to captivate readers with her thought-provoking narratives in "Sermon Three." Her SoundMaster series of country music romance novels, published under the pen name, Sabine Keevil, have also received extensive positive reviews from readers and country music industry magazines and blogs.

Trailer-The Cannabis Preacher-Sermon Three