Author Claims Life is Tough When Dating a Country Music Superstar

Guitars & Cadillacs cover image

Both country music and romance fans will be swept away, with venues from the heart of Nashville's Music Row to the beaches of Honolulu.

Ms. Keevil is a good storyteller, I'll say that right out. She has a good grasp of storyline, she's succinct and to the point, her characters are engaging, and she knows where she's taking them.” — LJ, Take Country Back

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Thinking Dog Publishing announces a new imprint, SoundMaster Romance, beginning with the re-launch of the first book in the series, Guitars & Cadillacs . This line of Country Music themed romance novels offers a glimpse into the glamorous, and sometimes gritty, world of country music.As author, Sabine Keevil commented, “Tim McGraw put it quite succinctly in launching his new Down Home media venture, ‘Country music has always been about storytelling.’ A number of people have asked me if I am trying to write the ‘story behind the song,’ and that’s not it at all. I love country music, and the songs are really just a jumping off point for me to write stories delving into the characters in the industry, male and female performers, executives, security people, fans…just storytelling.”The novel explores the complexities of dating someone who is constantly in the public eye, and the pressures that can bring. Music and romance often go hand in hand, but what is it really like trying to successfully navigate the highs and lows of this kind of relationship? With captivating themes of love, trust, and forgiveness, fans of both country music and romance novels will get swept away with venues from the heart of Nashville to the beaches of Honolulu.This first book in the series was initially released in 2002. It has now been re-launched in a slightly updated version, and thus retains a bit of a retro feel. As described in this review by Country Weekly Magazine, “Guitars & Cadillacs is the entertaining story of the fire and fury stirred up by the relationship between Reanne (Parker) and fictional country superstar Colton Wright…Offering surprise twists, intrigue and mystery…Keep turning the pages to see what happens next in the well-paced plot.”Writing as Sabine Frisch, the author also publishes financial thrillers, including the best-selling novel, The Cannabis Preacher-Sermon One . All of her books are available through Amazon and Good Reads. From April 20th to the 24th Guitars & Cadillacs is available as a free download from Amazon.For info about review copies, or interview requests:SABINE FRISCH, sabinegafrisch@gmail.com Telephone, 289-707-3155PRESS KIT, https://thinkingdogpublishing.com/Presskit.html Editorial reviews at Amazon, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BX41ZSDQ Reviews Page, https://thinkingdogpublishing.com/Reviews.html#ReviewsRO Guitars & Cadillacs by Sabine Keevil. Published by Thinking Dog Publishing. ISBN: 978-0987858047.

Author Interview