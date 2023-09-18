Free Webinar on Business Tax Law Changes September 26

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on September 26 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar on recent changes to business tax law under the Tennessee Works Tax Act.

This live, interactive webinar will discuss important information regarding how the new law affects businesses. Register for the webinar here.

The September 26 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

