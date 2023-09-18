Injured Hiker Assisted on Mt. Cube

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-271-3361

September 18, 2023

Orford, NH – At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker needing assistance on Mt. Cube in Orford. The 51-year-old female hiker had summited and was walking on the North Spur Trail when she tripped causing her to fall forward. She was unable to recover before falling and sustaining an injury to her head. Her hiking partner called 911 for assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers and the fire departments from Orford, Thetford, Lyme, Hanover, Canaan, Enfield, and Haverhill responded to assist the hiker who was identified as Jocelyn Bishop, 51, of Westford, MA. Bishop and her hiking partner had started their hike at approximately 11:15 a.m. They reached the top of Mt. Cube and had continued on the North Spur Trail to see a different view. At 2:30 p.m., the pair were headed back to the summit to return to the trailhead when Bishop fell. A good Samaritan hiker offered his assistance to the couple by providing first aid which helped stabilize Bishop.

Once Bishop was stable she was able to begin walking with assistance. The rescue crew reached Bishop’s location at 4:41 p.m. They reassessed her injury and continued to assist her down the trail to an awaiting rescue UTV. Bishop rode in the UTV, reaching the trailhead on Baker Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Bishop was transported by Upper Valley Ambulance Service to Dartmouth Health for further evaluation and treatment.

Bishop and her partner had purchased HikeSafe cards and were well prepared for their hike. For more information about preparing for your hike, please see www.hikeSafe.com.