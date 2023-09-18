Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,587 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Assisted on Mt. Cube

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-271-3361
September 18, 2023

Orford, NH – At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker needing assistance on Mt. Cube in Orford. The 51-year-old female hiker had summited and was walking on the North Spur Trail when she tripped causing her to fall forward. She was unable to recover before falling and sustaining an injury to her head. Her hiking partner called 911 for assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers and the fire departments from Orford, Thetford, Lyme, Hanover, Canaan, Enfield, and Haverhill responded to assist the hiker who was identified as Jocelyn Bishop, 51, of Westford, MA. Bishop and her hiking partner had started their hike at approximately 11:15 a.m. They reached the top of Mt. Cube and had continued on the North Spur Trail to see a different view. At 2:30 p.m., the pair were headed back to the summit to return to the trailhead when Bishop fell. A good Samaritan hiker offered his assistance to the couple by providing first aid which helped stabilize Bishop.

Once Bishop was stable she was able to begin walking with assistance. The rescue crew reached Bishop’s location at 4:41 p.m. They reassessed her injury and continued to assist her down the trail to an awaiting rescue UTV. Bishop rode in the UTV, reaching the trailhead on Baker Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Bishop was transported by Upper Valley Ambulance Service to Dartmouth Health for further evaluation and treatment.

Bishop and her partner had purchased HikeSafe cards and were well prepared for their hike. For more information about preparing for your hike, please see www.hikeSafe.com.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Assisted on Mt. Cube

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more