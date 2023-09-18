Department of Agriculture Reminds Senior Participants to Use Farmers Market Nutrition Program Benefits by October 31

DOVER, Del. (September 18, 2023) — The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) is reminding senior Delawareans who registered to participate in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to visit local farmers markets and on-farm markets to use their benefits before they expire on October 31.

Beginning in June, eligible participants signed up for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) at their local senior centers. With a new system in place, participants received their SFMNP benefits card pre-loaded with $50 to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey at local farmers markets and on-farm markets.

According to DDA Marketing Specialist Kathy Jackson, “Our registration for these benefits was extremely successful in late May and early June; however, we know nearly 400 of our senior participants have not used their benefits yet. With only six weeks left in the program, we don’t want these benefits to go to waste. If it’s a matter of remembering a pin number, all participants should have received a folder of information, and reviewing those documents should remind the participant of their pin number. They can also call the helpline number, 214-256-3083, which is also listed on the card.”

Seniors who cannot attend one of the participating sites may designate another person to shop for them.

Fall is the perfect time to get out and visit Delaware farmers markets and on-farm markets to access fresh fruits and vegetables. Customers will find lots of apple varieties, pumpkins, cabbage, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, autumn squashes, lima beans, sweet potatoes, kale, radishes, green beans, chard, baby bok choi, tomatoes, sweet corn, microgreens, lettuces, potatoes, garlic, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and fresh herbs. Senior participants are also able to purchase honey.

The following locations participating in the Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are still open and accepting vouchers:

New Castle County

• Bellevue Farmers Market, Bellevue Community Center, 510 Duncan Road, Wilmington, Fridays 4 – 7 p.m. / May 5 – Oct. 27

• Carousel Park Farmers Market, Carousel Park, 3700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Fridays 2 – 6 p.m. / May 5 – Oct. 27

• Co-Op Farmers Market, Newark Shopping Center, 230 E. Main Street, Newark, Sundays 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. / May 7 – Nov. 19

• Glasgow Park Farmers Market, Glasgow Park, 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, Thursdays 3 – 7 p.m. / May 4 – Oct. 26

• Food Bank of Delaware Farm Stand, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• The Market at Coverdale, 543 Way Road, Greenville, Fridays 2 – 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Village Farmers Market, Brandywine Mills Plaza, 19th and Market Streets, Wilmington, Tuesdays 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., July 11 – Sept. 26

• West Side Grows Farmers Market, Cool Spring Park, North Van Buren and West 10th Streets, Wilmington, Wednesdays 3:30 – 6:30 p.m., June 28 – Oct. 25

Kent County

• Fifer’s Farm & Country Store, 1919 Allabands Mill Road, Wyoming, Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Kalmar Farm, 4351 Canterbury Road, Harrington, Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Modern Maturity Farmers Market, Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Avenue, Dover, Thursdays 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. / June 8 – Sept. 26

• Tidal Farmers Market, 1313 Frederica Road, Frederica, Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. / May 28 – Sept. 24

Sussex County

• Adkins Produce, 32008 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Evans Farm Produce, 9843 Seashore Hwy, Bridgeville, Every Day, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Historic Lewes Farmers Market, George HP Smith Park, DuPont and Johnson Avenues, Lewes, Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon / May 6 – Sept. 30

• Historic Lewes Farmers Market, Lewes Elementary School, 800 Savanah Road, Lewes, Saturdays 9 a.m. – Noon / Oct. 7 – Nov. 18

• The Homestead Market, 24171 Chapel Branch Road, Seaford, Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Little Wagon Produce, 2667 Seashore Hwy, Greenwood, Every Day, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Marvelous Produce, 22880 Sussex Hwy, Seaford (Lowe’s parking lot), Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Nassau Valley Vineyards Farmers Market, 32165 Winery Way, Lewes, Sundays Noon – 3 p.m. / May 7 – Oct. 29

• Parsons Farm Produce, 30381 Armory Road, Dagsboro, Monday – Saturday, 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market, Grove Park adjacent to Lighthouse Circle, Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. / May 2 – Oct. 31

• Riverwalk Farmers Market, Riverwalk Park, South Walnut Street, Milford, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. / May 6 – October 28

• TS Smith and Sons, 8877 Redden Road, Bridgeville, Every Day, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Twisted Steel Cattle Company, 10967 Beach Hwy, Greenwood, Every Day, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The purposes of the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program are to provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey from farmers markets and on-farm markets to low-income seniors and to increase the consumption of agricultural commodities by aiding in the expansion and development of local farmers markets.

To learn how to handle, store, and prepare healthy meals with Delaware Grown produce, visit https://delawaregrown.com.

###