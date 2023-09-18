Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman Appointed to Board of Trustees for Montgomery College (MC)

Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman

Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, has appointed Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman, of NCCF, to a six-year term on the Board of Trustees at Montgomery College.

Dr. Chapman is an excellent choice. Her extensive background in leadership and social work practice add insights that will contribute to quality outcomes for marginalized and underserved students.” — Dr. Sandra Edmonds Crewe, Howard University

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, has appointed Dr. Sheryl Brissett Chapman, Executive Director of The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF), to a six-year term on the Board of Trustees at Montgomery College (MC). The Board of Trustees of Montgomery College is the institution's legal governing body and is comprised of ten community individuals who are appointed by the governor for a set term.

"I am very honored to be appointed to Montgomery College's Board of Trustees, to work with the President Dr. Jermaine F. Williams and his talented executive team on a visionary mission to ensure transformational education that measurably improves economic and social outcomes in our community,” says Chapman. “Such an approach literally changes lives for the better, and for generations to come."

Founded in 1946, Montgomery College is widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. With three professional campuses throughout Montgomery County, and another slated for East County, MC provides affordable and quality higher education to more than 43,000 students annually. Montgomery College was recently named one of the ten-best community colleges nationwide and the top community college in the state, and ranked seventh internationally.

Upon news of this appointment, Dr. Sandra Edmonds Crewe, Dean of Howard University School of Social Work said, “Dr. Chapman is an excellent choice for the Montgomery College Board of Trustees. Her extensive background in executive leadership and social work practice will add insights that will contribute to quality outcomes for marginalized and underserved students.”

Dr. Chapman is a leader and expert in child, youth and family welfare and service delivery models for those experiencing maltreatment, extreme poverty, homelessness, disabilities and mental health challenges. She has served as Executive Director of NCCF since 1991. Dr. Chapman publishes and presents on a wide range of topics including juvenile justice, systems reform in child and family welfare, poverty and homelessness, childhood trauma, domestic violence, and cultural competency. Her most recent research and upcoming book, Black Male Youth Raised in Public Systems: Engagement, Healing, Hope (NASW Press, September 2023) is focused on Black male youth removed from their families and placed in public child welfare and juvenile justice systems. She brings her academic expertise as a Brown University Trustee Emerita as well as over 30 years as adjunct associate professor of social work at Howard University to this importance governance of an essential institution serving Montgomery County's diverse citizens.

About The National Center for Children and Families:

The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) empowers communities in the National Capital Region to take care of the less fortunate in their midst, transforming and improving their quality of life. Our programs provide comprehensive and tailored services that while demonstrating cultural humility, help children, youth and families become confident and self-sufficient, leaving trauma and poverty behind. Learn more at www.nccf-cares.org.