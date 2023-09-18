Two Unclaimed Prizes From Powerball Tickets Sold in Gretna and New Orleans Set to Expire Oct. 19

BATON ROUGE – As of today, no one has stepped forward to claim two Louisiana Lottery Powerball prizes won during the drawing on April 22, 2023. A $50,000 winning ticket purchased at Magnolia Discount on Lapalco Boulevard in Gretna and a $100,000 winning ticket purchased at Prytania Mart on Prytania Street in New Orleans are both set to expire on Oct. 19, 2023.

The winning tickets both matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000; however, one of them included the $1 Power Play option which multiplied the prize to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The winning numbers for the April 22, 2023, Powerball drawing were 17-36-47-63-68 and the Powerball number was 25.

“We look forward to the winners coming forward to claim these prizes. In the meantime, the individuals should treat each ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the tickets for security purposes.”

The holders of the winning tickets have until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim their prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help. A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.