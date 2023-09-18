Green Building Initiative Announces 2023 Member of the Year Award Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce the 2023 Member of the Year Award winners, FitzGerald Associates Architects (organizational) and David Griffin II, AIA, BEMP, GGF, Principle of Griffin EnerG Consulting (individual). GBI annually awards Member of the Year recipients during GBI’s Membership Appreciation Week to an organization and an individual who have demonstrated exemplary dedication to improving the built environment's impact on climate and society.
“GBI is honored to recognize the exceptional devotion of David Griffin II and the team at FitzGerald to improving the sustainability, health and wellness and resilience of the built environment,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO.
“Their commitment to delivering efficient and accessible buildings to empower communities in an open market embodies GBI’s mission, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”
Griffin and FitzGerald Associates Architects have been selected based on a number of criteria, including their:
● Service to GBI through committee participation and program development
● Promotion of GBI’s sustainability assessment tools
● Dedication to enhancing communities and increasing accessibility of sustainable buildings
● Overall contribution to widespread sustainability education to achieve collective climate goals
The 2023 Member of the Year Award winners will be recognized at GBI’s annual membership meeting, which will be held virtually on November 30, 2023.
Past winners include Kris Callori, Verdacity (2021); Donald Martin, Marston Design Studio (2022); Mackenzie (2022); and Merrick (2021). For more information on this year’s award winners, the history of the award, and GBI membership, visit thegbi.org/MemberAwards.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
Megan Baker, GBI Assoc. VP, Engagement
