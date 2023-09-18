Connecticut FAFSA Challenge Schools Show Significant Gains for the Third Consecutive Year
Ansonia School District
Ansonia High School
Area Cooperative Educational Services
CREATE at Whitney Academy
Berlin School District
Berlin High School
Bethel School District
Bethel High School
Branford School District
Branford High School
Bridgeport School District
Bassick High School
Bridgeport School District
Bridgeport Military Academy
Bridgeport School District
Central High School
Bridgeport School District
Warren Harding High School
Bristol School District
Bristol Central High School
Bristol School District
Bristol Eastern High School
Capitol Region Education Council
Academy of Science and Innovation
Capitol Region Education Council
Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts High School - Full Day
Clinton School District
The Morgan School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
A. I. Prince Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Bullard-Havens Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
E. C. Goodwin Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Eli Whitney Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Ella T. Grasso Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Emmett O'Brien Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
H. C. Wilcox Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
H. H. Ellis Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Henry Abbott Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Howell Cheney Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
J. M. Wright Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Norwich Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Oliver Wolcott Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Platt Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Vinal Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
W. F. Kaynor Technical High School
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
Windham Technical High School
Danbury School District
Danbury High School
East Hartford School District
East Hartford High School
East Haven School District
East Haven High School
East Windsor School District
East Windsor High School
Enfield School District
Enfield High School
Glastonbury School District
Glastonbury High School
Goodwin University Educational Services (GUES)
Connecticut River Academy at Goodwin University
Great Oaks Charter School District
Great Oaks Charter School
Griswold School District
Griswold High School
Groton School District
Robert E. Fitch High School
Hamden School District
Hamden High School
Hartford School District
Bulkeley High School
Hartford School District
Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy
Hartford School District
Hartford Public High School
Hartford School District
Pathways Academy of Technology and Design
Hartford School District
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy
Hartford School District
University High School of Science and Engineering
Hartford School District
Weaver High School
Killingly School District
Killingly High School
Ledyard School District
Ledyard High School
Manchester School District
Manchester High School
Meriden School District
Success Academy
Middletown School District
Middletown High School
Milford School District
Jonathan Law High School
Montville School District
Montville High School
Naugatuck School District
Naugatuck High School
New Britain School District
New Britain High School
New Britain School District
New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy
New Canaan School District
New Canaan High School
New Haven School District
Cooperative High School - Inter-District Magnet
New Haven School District
Hill Regional Career High School
New Haven School District
James Hillhouse High School
New Haven School District
Metropolitan Business Academy
New Haven School District
Wilbur Cross High School
New London School District
New London High School
New London School District
Science and Technology Magnet Pathway for High School Grades
New Milford School District
New Milford High School
Newington School District
Newington High School
Newtown School District
Newtown High School
North Haven School District
North Haven High School
Norwalk School District
Brien McMahon High School
Norwalk School District
Norwalk High School
Norwich Free Academy District
Norwich Free Academy
Old Saybrook School District
Old Saybrook Senior High School
Plainfield School District
Plainfield High School
Plainville School District
Plainville High School
Plymouth School District
Terryville High School
Putnam School District
Putnam High School
Regional School District 01
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
Regional School District 05
Amity Regional High School
Regional School District 07
Northwestern Regional High School
Regional School District 15
Pomperaug Regional High School
Regional School District 19
E. O. Smith High School
Seymour School District
Seymour High School
Shelton School District
Shelton High School
Southington School District
Southington High School
Stamford School District
Stamford High School
Stamford School District
The Academy of Information, Technology & Engineering
Stamford School District
Westhill High School
Stratford School District
Bunnell High School
Stratford School District
Stratford High School
The Gilbert School District
The Gilbert School
Thompson School District
Tourtellotte Memorial High School
Torrington School District
Torrington High School
Vernon School District
Rockville High School
Wallingford School District
Lyman Hall High School
Wallingford School District
Mark T. Sheehan High School
Waterbury School District
Crosby High School
Waterbury School District
John F. Kennedy High School
Waterbury School District
Wilby High School
Waterford School District
Waterford High School
Watertown School District
Watertown High School
West Hartford School District
Hall High School
West Haven School District
West Haven High School
Wethersfield School District
Wethersfield High School
Windham School District
Windham High School
Windsor School District
Windsor High School
Wolcott School District
Wolcott High School