Connecticut FAFSA Challenge Schools Show Significant Gains for the Third Consecutive Year

Ansonia School District

Ansonia High School

Area Cooperative Educational Services

CREATE at Whitney Academy

Berlin School District

Berlin High School

Bethel School District

Bethel High School

Branford School District

Branford High School

Bridgeport School District

Bassick High School

Bridgeport School District

Bridgeport Military Academy

Bridgeport School District

Central High School

Bridgeport School District

Warren Harding High School

Bristol School District

Bristol Central High School

Bristol School District

Bristol Eastern High School

Capitol Region Education Council

Academy of Science and Innovation

Capitol Region Education Council

Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts High School - Full Day

Clinton School District

The Morgan School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

A. I. Prince Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Bullard-Havens Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

E. C. Goodwin Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Eli Whitney Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Ella T. Grasso Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

H. C. Wilcox Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

H. H. Ellis Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Henry Abbott Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Howell Cheney Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

J. M. Wright Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Norwich Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Oliver Wolcott Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Platt Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Vinal Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

W. F. Kaynor Technical High School

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

Windham Technical High School

Danbury School District

Danbury High School

East Hartford School District

East Hartford High School

East Haven School District

East Haven High School

East Windsor School District

East Windsor High School

Enfield School District

Enfield High School

Glastonbury School District

Glastonbury High School

Goodwin University Educational Services (GUES)

Connecticut River Academy at Goodwin University

Great Oaks Charter School District

Great Oaks Charter School

Griswold School District

Griswold High School

Groton School District

Robert E. Fitch High School

Hamden School District

Hamden High School

Hartford School District

Bulkeley High School

Hartford School District

Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy

Hartford School District

Hartford Public High School

Hartford School District

Pathways Academy of Technology and Design

Hartford School District

Sport and Medical Sciences Academy

Hartford School District

University High School of Science and Engineering

Hartford School District

Weaver High School

Killingly School District

Killingly High School

Ledyard School District

Ledyard High School

Manchester School District

Manchester High School

Meriden School District

Success Academy

Middletown School District

Middletown High School

Milford School District

Jonathan Law High School

Montville School District

Montville High School

Naugatuck School District

Naugatuck High School

New Britain School District

New Britain High School

New Britain School District

New Britain High School Satellite Careers Academy

New Canaan School District

New Canaan High School

New Haven School District

Cooperative High School - Inter-District Magnet

New Haven School District

Hill Regional Career High School

New Haven School District

James Hillhouse High School

New Haven School District

Metropolitan Business Academy

New Haven School District

Wilbur Cross High School

New London School District

New London High School

New London School District

Science and Technology Magnet Pathway for High School Grades

New Milford School District

New Milford High School

Newington School District

Newington High School

Newtown School District

Newtown High School

North Haven School District

North Haven High School

Norwalk School District

Brien McMahon High School

Norwalk School District

Norwalk High School

Norwich Free Academy District

Norwich Free Academy

Old Saybrook School District

Old Saybrook Senior High School

Plainfield School District

Plainfield High School

Plainville School District

Plainville High School

Plymouth School District

Terryville High School

Putnam School District

Putnam High School

Regional School District 01

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

Regional School District 05

Amity Regional High School

Regional School District 07

Northwestern Regional High School

Regional School District 15

Pomperaug Regional High School

Regional School District 19

E. O. Smith High School

Seymour School District

Seymour High School

Shelton School District

Shelton High School

Southington School District

Southington High School

Stamford School District

Stamford High School

Stamford School District

The Academy of Information, Technology & Engineering

Stamford School District

Westhill High School

Stratford School District

Bunnell High School

Stratford School District

Stratford High School

The Gilbert School District

The Gilbert School

Thompson School District

Tourtellotte Memorial High School

Torrington School District

Torrington High School

Vernon School District

Rockville High School

Wallingford School District

Lyman Hall High School

Wallingford School District

Mark T. Sheehan High School

Waterbury School District

Crosby High School

Waterbury School District

John F. Kennedy High School

Waterbury School District

Wilby High School

Waterford School District

Waterford High School

Watertown School District

Watertown High School

West Hartford School District

Hall High School

West Haven School District

West Haven High School

Wethersfield School District

Wethersfield High School

Windham School District

Windham High School

Windsor School District

Windsor High School

Wolcott School District

Wolcott High School

